Original Nest Hub gets app launcher, Bluetooth menu with latest ‘Fuchsia version’ preview update

The first-generation Nest Hub is getting a more sizable update than usual that adds the app launcher and on-device Bluetooth settings menu.

Firmware version 6.20211109.1.3166212 is currently rolling out to the first-generation Nest Hub for those enrolled in the Preview program. (The stable channel is still on 4.20210608.1.1146075.)

After updating, the System settings > About device page has been slightly reorganized to explicitly note the “Fuchsia Version” your device is running. Fuchsia arrived almost a year ago on its first consumer hardware device.

In settings, you’ll also notice a new “Bluetooth” menu that shows previously paired devices, and lets you “Pair new device” or “Use display as a Bluetooth speaker.” This is much more convenient than having to set-up connections in the Google Home companion app. Other Nest Smart Displays have yet to get this capability, but should eventually.

Meanwhile, swiping up from the bottom of the screen reveals the app launcher that first rolled out to the Nest Hub Max (September 2021) and then the 2nd-generation Hub (October). Appearing above the setting strip, six recent icons are shown with a “See all” button next to it. In total, there are 19 apps/actions in the drawer:

Assistant, Broadcast, Calendar (pre-Workspace icon still used), Contacts, Duo, Games, Netflix, News, Pandora, Podcasts, Reminders, Shopping, Spotify, Stories, Timer, Weather, YT Music, YT TV, and YouTube

We spotted these changes after getting 6.20211109.1.3166212 this morning, though not all Nest Hub users are seeing the app launcher just yet. It’s not clear when the update will exit the Preview program and enter wide availability.

One further thing to note is how Google is working on a newer redesign that adds a quick settings panel at the top. It’s somewhat curious the first-gen Nest Hub is not jumping straight to that UI.

