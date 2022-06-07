Google releasing one last Pixel 3a and 3a XL update, arriving ‘by July’ [U]

Today marks the last guaranteed update for Google’s midrange phones from 2019 following its launch three years ago at I/O. However, similar to past generations, Google will be releasing one last update for the Pixel 3a and 3a XL.

Update 6/7: Alongside the other June security patch updates yesterday, the Pixel 3a and 3a XL received a small update (.002 -> .006) that remains on the May security patch. It was listed on Verizon’s site.

Google has now told us that this isn’t the final update for 2019’s mid-range phones. That release should still be set for “by July.”

Original 5/2: Guaranteed Android version and security updates end in “May 2022” for the Pixel 3a series. Android 12.1/12L (SP2A.220505.002) rolled out via OTA this morning alongside all other supported Google phones.

In a statement to 9to5Google this afternoon, Google had the following to say:

In May 2019, at the launch of the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, we announced that the devices would receive three years of software updates and three years of security updates from when our devices first became available on the Google Store. The final update for Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will rollout to users by July 2022.

A close reading of Google’s statement (and past precedent) suggests that Pixel 3a owners should not expect an update next month, which is when Android 12 QPR3 is expected to go stable for the Pixel 4 and newer. The 2019 midrange phones already do not qualify for the QPR3 or Android 13 Beta Programs.

We’ve asked Google for clarification on whether the phones will receive QPR3 or just a small cumulative security update based on Android 12L that includes patches from June and July. As is, the Pixel 3a is missing out on the upcoming Feature Drop.

This two-month gap for the final update is relatively short compared to the Pixel 3/XL (four months), but on par with the original Pixel and Pixel 2.

More on Pixel:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: