Paranoid Android Sapphire support could soon arrive for Pixel 6 Pro

It seems that the popular Paranoid Android could soon be made available for Pixel 6 Pro after being officially teased by the development team behind the ROM project.

Third-party ROM support is not often lacking for Google’s flagship lines, but the Pixel 6 series has been less supported in the months after launch than older series models. Sure, you can grab a number of ROMs, but as one of the biggest projects, Paranoid Android for Pixel 6 Pro is yet another solid option for tinkerers.

A tweet from the official Paranoid Android account has teased us with a screenshot showing the most recent Sapphire build fully booted on a Pixel 6 Pro. That doesn’t mean that you can now go download and flash Paranoid Android on your handset, but you may be able to very soon.

A very interesting device has officially joined our Paranoid Android family! We’ve successfully booted Sapphire on the Pixel 6 Pro. Exciting times ☺️#stayparanoid pic.twitter.com/vmeWIsz2nU — Paranoid Android (@paranoidaospa) June 7, 2022

No other details were shared such as timelines or potential launch dates. However, with the Paranoid Android Sapphire builds available to a limited device pool, the addition of Google’s latest and greatest flagship would be a huge move and potentially means that we could see even further Pixel support in future.

Although this is great news, it’s also worth noting that the AOSPA project has struggled to stay afloat in recent months. The team behind Paranoid Android has attempted to implement an OEM-like update experience with an OTA update option. Financial implications and the cost of running servers to host builds have hindered the progress of the hobbyists behind this impressive ROM.

While running a custom ROM is not something that we would ordinarily suggest for most people, it’s a great way to access customization not offered in AOSP builds, while also offering a long-term support avenue for devices that have since been abandoned by the manufacturer.

