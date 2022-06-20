Fitbit Charge 5 keeps disconnecting for some owners, fix in the works

If you don’t want a full smartwatch on your wrist, the Fitbit Charge 5 is a great way to get the best of both worlds. But, some Fitbit Charge 5 owners have recently been experiencing issues where the tracker keeps disconnecting.

A few threads on Fitbit’s support forums make it clear that quite a few Fitbit Charge 5 owners are seeing their fitness tracker disconnecting from their phone unexpectedly. The issue prevents the tracker from syncing data, both historic and live, to the Fitbit app.

There doesn’t seem to be much rhyme or reason to these disconnecting issues, with no specific firmware version being a clear culprit.

The issue seems to have first cropped up around January of this year, and continues to be a problem for users down to today. Those affected see the tracker disconnecting from their phones, whether iPhone or Android, with reboots and other troubleshooting measures yielding minimal success.

Notably, two members of our team use a Fitbit Charge 5, and neither of us are seeing exactly the issues these users are describing. Recently, though, my Charge 5 did unexpectedly disconnect and refuse to reconnect to my phone. A reboot fixed the problem, but deleted all of my fitness data from that day in the process.

Thankfully, though, Fitbit does seem to have a fix in the works. A Fitbit forum moderator mentioned just yesterday that the Fitbit team is “working to bring a fix to all our affected members.” There’s no timeline for when that fix may arrive, though. Hopefully, this won’t become more widespread in the meantime.

