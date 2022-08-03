You can try out Pixel Buds Pro before buying them at the Google Store in NYC

Audio products are incredibly personal, meaning it’s often great to have the chance to try out a product before actually buying it. With Google’s Pixel Buds Pro, you can do exactly that if you’re in the NYC area.

The Google Store near Chelsea Market in New York City has added a new experience room to allow anyone to give Pixel Buds Pro a shot before actually buying them. No returns or anything needed. Just show up, sit down, and give them a try.

This new experience tries to emulate the New York City subway system, with a mock-up of a subway car that has a few “stations” to test out Pixel Buds Pro. In the room, sounds from the subway are played, though we noticed it’s at a very low volume compared to even the best subway cars around the city. Nonetheless, it gives potential buyers a great chance to experience the sound quality and fit of the Pixel Buds.

Each station has a Pixel smartphone with three NFC cards that trigger playback of three different styles of music to play on the paired earbuds. There’s also a small card that explains the touch gestures on the Pixel Buds Pro.

The elephant in the room here is, of course, cleanliness.

Especially as COVID has changed the view of many when it comes to overall hygiene, trying out earbuds that are placed in the ears of strangers might sound awful. Thankfully, the experience area comes with replaceable ear tips and alcohol cleaning wipes so you can get a clean, fresh experience every time – employees at the store also encourage this practice, at least based on our visit this week.

The new Pixel Buds Pro experience room replaced an experience room centered around Google Stadia, which had been in place in the Chelsea location for over a year. The experience is not available in the Brooklyn location.

