Google Play launches Strike Removal pilot program for Android app devs

Google Play makes use of a strike system for apps, with multiple resulting in termination and removal. The company is now piloting a training course (and assessment) that gives Android developers the opportunity to have the “strike count against their account’s standing waived.”

The Google Play Strike Removal program, which is currently in pilot phase, wants to “help educate eligible developers, and to assess and increase their understanding of policy compliance.” It’s geared towards lower-risk violations, rather than anything more malicious (e.g. malware), and the first courses are about IP Infringement and Spam policy. Those account for nearly 2 out of 3 developer suspensions today, and are already popular Play Academy lessons.

Eligible developers will be emailed about optionally — appeals remain unchanged — participating in the Google Play Strike Removal program to have that strike count waived. There’s a training course that does not have to be completed immediately, while you have three chances to pass the assessment, which does feature an expiration date. The process should take 30 to 60 minutes to complete.

Within 48 hours of passing, Google will waive your “app’s strike count (as long as your developer account is otherwise in good standing and is not terminated).”

Only the strike you received an email for is eligible to be waived. Also, if you have any additional suspensions within 24 hours of your eligible strike, successfully completing the training course and assessment may waive the strike count on those apps too.

This pilot program was the result of developer feedback, which Google will continue to take into account in regards to expanding availability.

We strive to work with developers to address policy issues and help keep them on the Play Store, and this new pilot will explore a new avenue to make that possible, while maintaining a safe experience for our users. Google spokesperson

