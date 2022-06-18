Google uses Drake’s ‘Texts Go Green’ to pressure Apple to adopt RCS on the iPhone [Video]

In recent months, Google has been publicly pressuring Apple to adopt RCS on the iPhone and its latest volley involves an “unofficial lyric explainer video” for “Texts Go Green” from Drake’s new album.

Honestly, Nevermind was just released on Friday and the third track is the aforementioned “Texts Go Green.” In the context of the song, the title is a reference to being blocked on iMessage and having your texts come in as green SMS bubbles in the future.

In a rather fast turnaround — note: the video was uploaded and tweeted on mobile using Twitter for Android, Google’s marketing team is using the song as an opportunity to highlight the more general green versus blue bubble phenomenon when Android and iOS users communicate via phone numbers. The video from @Android on Twitter comes at 38 seconds in is just a loop of the song’s beginning.

Google very explicitly says it wants the iPhone to support RCS (Rich Communication Services), noting how it’s a “problem only Apple can fix.”

The Android team thinks Drake’s new song “Texts Go Green” is a real banger. It refers to the phenomenon when an iPhone user gets blocked. Or tries to text someone who doesn’t have an iPhone. Either way it’s pretty rough. If only some super talented engineering team at Apple would fix this. Because this is a problem only Apple can fix. They just have to adopt RCS, actually. It would make texting more secure too. Just sayin’. Great track tho.

RCS allows for higher-resolution images and videos, read receipts, and typing indicators. It can also support encryption, which Google alludes to today.

This tweet — with choice emojis — is playing well on social media:

Omg I’ve learned so much. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 19, 2022

Before today, Google’s most recent attempt to get Apple to adopt RCS on the iPhone was on-stage at I/O 2022. Other recent examples include:

WWDC 2022 at the start of this month would have been Apple’s opportunity to add RCS to the iPhone with iOS 16. That did not occur, but Tapbacks will no longer spam your SMS group chats.

