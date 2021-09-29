[Update: Live] Google hosting ‘Search On’ 2021 keynote

Google is hosting a “Search On” 2021 livestream in late September to announce the “latest AI innovations” that are “making information more helpful than ever.”

Original 9/15: Google’s Search On 2021 will take place on Wednesday, September 29 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. Like last year, it will be a virtual livestream event.

The company will presumably offer an update on its Multitask Unified Model (MUM) technology announced at I/O 2021 in May. It was pitched as the future of Search by being able to surface answers to more complex answers. For example, you could one day ask questions by taking a picture:

Eventually, you might be able to take a photo of your hiking boots and ask, “Can I use these to hike Mt. Fuji?” MUM would understand the image and connect it with your question to let you know your boots would work just fine. It could then point you to a blog with a list of recommended gear.

Meanwhile, there will presumably be a slew of other consumer-facing updates across Google Search, Maps, and Lens. The latter visual search tool now appears in the Google Search bar on Android, while we’re overdue for an augmented reality Maps update.

Update 9/29: Like at I/O 2021 in May, Google is also offering a keynote with American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation.

The last Search keynote took place on October 15, 2020, and saw Google announce:

The new YouTube livestream will be available at searchon.withgoogle.com.

