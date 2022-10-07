You’ll have to spend $30 to get a spare charger for the Pixel Watch

The Pixel Watch is finally here, and it certainly goes for a premium experience with a price to match. But one area that isn’t obscenely expensive is charging, with the Pixel Watch charger coming in at a relatively reasonable $30.

Available for pre-order at the Google Store now, a spare Pixel Watch charger will cost $29.99. The USB-C charger refills the wearable’s battery wirelessly using a somewhat proprietary method.

Like other wearables that charge wirelessly, Google’s smartwatch can’t just use any Qi charger. Apple and Samsung’s smartwatches fall into the same problem, requiring a special charging puck or stand to refill the battery.

How does Google’s price on a spare charger compare?

Apple actually charges the same price for its USB-C Apple Watch charger, which runs $29.99 on the Apple Store. Samsung, though, charges $39.99 for a spare Galaxy Watch 5 charger. Most likely, third-party charging options will eventually drive down the cost of a spare, but it’s nice that Google isn’t grossly overcharging here.

The Pixel Watch Charger is also available from Best Buy and the Fitbit Store, where the Pixel Watch is also being sold.

Pixel Watch is now available for pre-order from the Google Store, as well as other retailers such as Best Buy.

