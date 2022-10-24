Samsung October 2022 update rolling out for these Galaxy devices

Samsung is on a roll as of late with device updates for a number of handsets. The October 2022 security update is even rolling out for a number of Samsung Galaxy phones and even a few tablets.

Samsung October 2022 security update – here’s what’s new:

No details have been released for the latest Android Security Update Bulletin, but we expect that to change over the coming days as Pixel devices catch up – usually on the first Monday of the month. Samsung has updated their own tracker for Galaxy smartphones, with a number of important fixes for common issues that might affect device users.

The Korean tech giant lists fixes for one “Critical” vulnerability, with a further 31 fixes for issues labelled “High” priority. Only two “Moderate” issues have been resolved with the October patch for Samsung Galaxy phones this time around.

Along with Google patches, Samsung Mobile provides 18 Samsung Vulnerabilities and Exposures (SVE) items described below, in order to improve our customer’s confidence on security of Samsung Mobile devices. Samsung security index (SSI), found in “Security software version”, SMR Oct-2022 Release 1 includes all patches from Samsung and Google. Some of the SVE items may not be included in this package, in case these items were already included in a previous maintenance release.

Some Samsung Galaxy devices are part of the One UI 5.0 beta program, which means that the Android 13 stable should be right around the corner.

As is often the case, the Korean tech giant has a fairly consistent approach to updates. It’s usually the latest and greatest Galaxy devices such as the S series get updated first. While it’s not always the case, this seems to be true.

This list will include a note on where the update first debuted and if it is also available in the United States. As usual, the latest additions will be marked in bold.

Galaxy S series

It should come as absolutely no surprise that the Samsung Galaxy S22 series was the very first to receive the October 2022 security update. As Samsung’s flagship non-foldable smartphone, it was expected and likely anticipated. Right at the very end of September, Samsung released the latest security patch for the S22 series in limited regions. The update is likely to head out in more regions as we reach October proper.

Just a few days later carrier-locked versions of the Galaxy S21 series began to be updated. The October 2022 security patch is already hitting Verizon handsets in the United States. Often the latest patches arrive in global markets, so this is a nice change of pace. Those on Xfinity Mobile are also starting to see the Samsung October update on the entire Galaxy S21 series according to SamMobile. Unlocked models in the United States are now eligible for the security update which has started to roll out.

Although technically part of the S21 series, the Galaxy S21 FE was launched just a month before the S22. This means it’s in a strange position of being part of the 2022 cohort while still having a foot in the previous generation. That said, it is still updated promptly with Indian models now starting to get the most recent patch with a roll-out expanding to include Verizon-locked models in the United States. European owners are now able to get updated now too as the rollout has expanded once more to Austria, Croatia, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, and the UK

The original Fan Edition Galaxy S20 FE 5G is getting updated in selected markets after the roll out began in vast swathes of mainland Europe including Austria, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Nordic countries, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, the Baltic region, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, and the UK. Verizon-locked models are now starting to see the patch arrive over in the United States.

A limited 4G-only version of the Galaxy S20 FE is available in some markets across the globe. It is effectively the same device as the 5G-capable model, but lacks the ability to connect and utilize superfast 5G networks in areas where saturation is low. The October security update is rolling out now for Samsung Galaxy S20 FE units in Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines.

Now dropped to a quarterly update cadence after hitting the market back in 2019, the Galaxy S10 series is getting the latest patch which could be the second last update for the handset. Devices in Switzerland are already starting to see the OTA update, but we expect this to begin expanding to more regions over the coming days.

Galaxy S10e / S10 / S10+ — G97xFXXUGHVJ1 (Released first in Switzerland)

Galaxy S20 FE 4G — G780GXXU3CVI4 (Released first in Oceania)

Galaxy S20 FE 5G — G781BXXU4FVI4 / G781VSQS7FVI1 (Released first in Europe) Available in US: Verizon

Galaxy S21 / S21+ / S21 Ultra — G991USQS5CVI8 / G99XUSQU5CVIF (Released first in US) Available in US: Unlocked, Verizon, Xfinity Mobile

Galaxy S21 FE — G990EXXU3CVI8 / G990USQS4CVI3 (Released first in India) Available in US: Verizon

Galaxy S22 / S22+ / S22 Ultra — S90xBXXS2AVI7 / S908EXXS2AVI7 (Released first in Europe/Asia)

Galaxy Fold series

Foldables are a growing section of the smartphone space and it’s one area that Samsung well and truly dominates. The Galaxy Fold is, in many ways, the spiritual and natural successor to the discontinued Note series. Samsung’s most high-profile release is the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which includes the highest-end processor and plenty of improvements.

The original Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G is starting to get updated in the United Kingdom, with the second-generation Galaxy Z Fold 2 seeing the October update roll out in a number of markets in mainland Europe including Germany, Hungary, Italy, Luxembourg, Portugal, Romania, Southeast Europe, the Czech Republic, and the Baltic region. Since the initial rollout, those with Verizon-locked models in the United States are now able to get their second-generation Z Fold devices updated to the most recent patch.

2021’s flagship foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 is, somewhat coincidentally, the third Galaxy Fold to get updated with the most recent security patch. The patch is heading out simultaneously in India and the United States for unlocked models. While the internals are identical, the firmware builds are slightly different here.

Samsung’s most recent flagship foldable is starting to get updated with the latest October 2022 security patch. The rollout has started in Israel first, with an expanded seeding of the build to Verizon-locked devices in the United States beginning October 14.

Galaxy Fold 5G — F907BXXU6HVI5 (Released first in the United Kingdom)

Galaxy Z Fold 2 — F916BXXS2HVI8 / F916USQS2HVI8 (Released first in Europe) Available in US: Verizon

Galaxy Z Fold 3 — F926U1TBS2DVI4 (Released first in the United States and India) Available in US: Unlocked

Galaxy Z Fold 4 — F936BXXS1AVJ3 / F936USQS1AVII (Released first in Israel) Available in US: Verizon



Galaxy Flip series

Designed to complement the Fold series, the Galaxy Flip or Z Flip lineup has come a long way in a short space of time. Offering classic clamshell design but with an almost fully-featured smartphone in such a small chassis is a mean feat. The features don’t quite stack up to the flagship Galaxy S and Fold, but that is slowly changing with each iteration.

The first Flip series handset to get the October 2022 security update was the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, which was updated early in the month in European regions including the Baltic region, Hungary, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and the UK. It has yet to come to more countries but we’re expecting more areas to get the OTA update soon.

2021’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 has since been updated with the latest security patch beginning to roll out in the United States for those with specific carrier-locked versions of the device. While the very latest Galaxy Z Flip 4 is now starting to get the very same patch in the United States on the Verizon network.

Galaxy Z Flip 5G — F707BXXU7HVI3 (Released first in Europe)

Galaxy Z Flip 3 — F711USQS3DVI4 (Released first in the United States) Available in US: Verizon, T-Mobile

Galaxy Z Flip 4 — F721USQS1AVII (Released first in the United States) Available in US: Verizon



Galaxy Note series

The final Galaxy Note series devices were released back in 2020, with Samsung confirming that the Note was indeed dead. Since then we’ve seen the Galaxy S lineup bring selected functions like the S Pen and much more back to the market, but it likely isn’t enough for the true Note series fan.

Luckily, a number of devices are still supported including the Galaxy Note 20, which is getting the latest patch in good time. A further expansion of the October update has occurred for the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, with those in the United States with Verizon-locked units being able to grab the latest security patch.

Prior to the release of the Galaxy S20 series, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite. The latter offers Note series features and functions but without the associated high price tag. As such, it’s in an odd position in the wider lineup. Samsung is still offering updates, with the Note 10 Lite now getting the October 2022 security patch in selected regions.

Somewhat later than it’s affordable sibling, the Galaxy Note 10 series is finally beginning to see the October patch arrive in a limited fashion. Those with the stylus-equipped smartphone can grab the latest security patch in Switzerland at this moment in time.

Galaxy Note 10 Lite — N770FXXS8GVI2 (Released first in France)

Galaxy Note 10 / Note 10+ — N975FXXS8HVJ1 (Released first in Switzerland)

Galaxy Note 20 / Note 20 Ultra — N98xFXXS5FVI4 / N98xBXXS5FVI4 / N981USQS3FVI7 (Released first in Europe) Available in US: Verizon



Galaxy A series

Not all Samsung smartphones are flagship models. There are a number of affordable handsets that leverage a number of high-end features without breaking the bank. The Galaxy A series is one such example.

One of the cheapest examples is the Galaxy A02, which is now receiving the October update direct from Samsung in selected regions. Released back in January 2021, it is modest, to say the least with a 720p screen, basic dual camera system, plus a sub-$150 price tag. Galaxy A02 owners in Central and South American regions including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, and Colombia should now be able to get the latest patch.

Another excellent and impressive Galaxy A-series device is the A52. It belies it’s price tag with a great 120Hz AMOLED display, quad camera system, and regular security updates. The most recent is available in selected regions including Russia.

One of the most impressive A-series handsets is the Galaxy A53. It comes with solid specifications and a 5-year upgrade plan all for under $400. This affordable device is getting the latest October patch in vast portions of Europe including Italy, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Poland, Czech Republic, France, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Portugal, Ireland, and the UK.

Often cheap carrier-locked handsets like the A21 struggle to get updates in good time when compared to unlocked models. However, the Galaxy A21 is getting updated first in the United States but for those on Verizon. The Galaxy A13 5G is also getting the latest security patch in the US with many carrier-locked models from the likes of Verizon, Comcast, Xfinity Mobile, and T-Mobile said to be among those receiving the October update on their cheap smartphones.

Another A-series smartphone to get updated is the Galaxy A72. This cheap smartphone is getting the October security update in a number of Eastern European regions including Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia, Russia, and Ukraine.

A slew of US Samsung models are now eligible to be updated after the October patch began rolling out for the Galaxy A03s, Galaxy A42, and Galaxy A51. Unlocked Galaxy A51 devices can now be updated in the region, while those with Verizon-locked Galaxy A03s and Galaxy A42 handsets are able to grab the latest patch on the carrier.

Galaxy A02 — A022MXXS3BVI1 (Released first in South America)

Galaxy A03s — A037USQS3BVI1 (Released first in the United States) Available in US: Verizon

— A037USQS3BVI1 (Released first in the United States) Galaxy A13 — A135USQS2AVI1 (Released first in the United States) Available in US: Verizon, Comcast, Xfinity Mobile, T-Mobile

Galaxy A21 — A215USQS8CVI6 (Released first in the United States) Available in US: Verizon

Galaxy A42 — A426USQS4CVI2 (Released first in the United States) Available in US: Verizon

— A426USQS4CVI2 (Released first in the United States) Galaxy A51 — A515U1UES8DVI1 (Released first in the United States) Available in US: Unlocked

— A515U1UES8DVI1 (Released first in the United States) Galaxy A52 — A525FXXS4BVI3 (Released first in Russia)

Galaxy A53 — A536BXXS4AVJ1 (Released first in Europe)

Galaxy A72 — A725FXXS4BVI2 (Released first in Slovenia, Serbia, Russia, Ukraine, and Croatia)

Galaxy Tab series

As one of the very few Android OEMs making a range of tablets, Samsung is often the only name when it comes to this specific portion of our favorite mobile OS. The Korean firm has made a number of tablets at various price points, but they share regular updates with Galaxy mobile devices.

The very first Galaxy tablet to get the October 2022 security update is actually 2019’s Tab S6. While it won’t be updated for too much longer, it’s still great to see such a tablet getting support almost four years after launch. This OTA has begun rolling out simultaneously in Germany, Australia and Asia.

Galaxy Tab S6 — T865XXU5DVJ1 / T865XXU5DVH2 (Released first in Germany, Australia, and Asia)

Galaxy Watch series

Thanks to Samsung’s return to Wear OS with the Galaxy Watch 4 back in mid-2021, the company’s smartwatch lineups are now eligible to get regular security patch updates. Smartwatch security is not something that is often compromised but OEMs are expected to provide timely monthly security updates where necessary, the Galaxy Watch lineup is no different.

So far, only LTE-capable Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro models in the United States are seeing the October security patch. Verizon-locked models are the only eligible models at this early stage, but it will be interesting to see if Samsung expands the roll out to include Wi-Fi/Bluetooth models in the coming weeks.

Galaxy Watch 5 — R905USQU1AVI2 (40mm) / R915USQU1AVI2 (44mm) (Released first in US) Available in US: Verizon

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro — R925USQU1AVI2 (Released first in US) Available in US: Verizon



How to check for the latest OTA on your Galaxy device

If your Samsung device is slated to have been updated already, but the October patch hasn’t arrived for you personally, you can try updating manually. Simply open the Settings app, tap “Software update,” and choose “Download and install.”

This article was first published on September 30 and most recently updated on October 24.

