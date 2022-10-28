Wavetale expanding beyond Stadia to PC and console just in time to escape Google’s sinking ship

The shutdown of Google Stadia is going to bring a few exclusive games down with it, but one exclusive is going to be able to escape the sinking ship. Wavetale, a “First on Stadia” title released in 2021, will make its way to PC and consoles in December.

Wavetale was released to Google Stadia in November of last year and was largely well-received. The game, published by Thunderful Games, was a story-driven action-adventure title that saw players taking on monsters in the sea to save citizens of islands.

Explore the open sea and the decaying archipelago of Strandville in Wavetale, a story-driven action-adventure game introducing you to fed-up fishermen, secretive hermits—and maybe a pirate or two. Traverse calm waters and surging waves as Sigrid, a young girl who befriends a mysterious shadow that provides her with the power to walk on water. Speed through the waves, swing yourself from housetops with your net, and defeat monstrous enemies to save the citizens of the islands. All with a little help from the shadows down below—and your cranky grandmother.

The game was released as a “First on Stadia” title, meaning it was a timed exclusive. Generally speaking, deals like that last around a year and then allow the game to expand to other platforms.

As such, Wavetale will be headed to PC and other consoles – PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Steam – on December 12. The game is already available to wishlist on Steam, and PC players can also download a demo for free. There’s no word on what the game will cost on new platforms, but it was $29.99 on Stadia. There’s also no word on if any other cloud gaming platforms will support the title.

Those who played the game on Stadia can continue to do so until January 18, 2023, when Google will shut down Stadia for good. If you purchased the game on Stadia, you‘ll get a full refund as well.

