Google Fit starts rolling out Health Connect support

Version 2.89 of Google Fit is rolling out today with the ability to “Sync with Health Connect.” This follows support from Samsung Health, Sleep as Android, and Withings Health Mate.

Announced at I/O 2022, Health Connects lets you “Share stats between Fit and your other apps, like your calories, heart rate, and body measurements.” After updating to the latest version, you’ll see a “Get started” card. The full page explains the interoperability a bit more:

When you allow Fit to read a data type from Health Connect, it’s stored in your Google Account with your other Fit data. Fit uses this data to provide features like tracking your fitness and health, and giving related recommendations and insights. How Fit uses data also depends on the features you use. For example, Fit may show distance data from Health Connect in workout summaries, or show heart rate data in your sleep sessions.

Data you choose to write to Health Connect is stored on your device, and other apps that you choose to sync with Health Connect will be able to access this data.

The actual set-up process involves deciding what Fit can “read’ and “write” to Health Connect. You can be granular or just select “Allow all.” You’re finished after that with Fit settings providing a shortcut to Health Connect if you don’t have the Quick Settings tile set.

From there, you’ll see which apps have access with the ability to quickly revoke it. In “Data and access,” you can browse Activity, Body measurements, Cycle tracking, Nutrition, Sleep, and Vitals data.

Google Fit 2.89 is not yet widely rolled out via the Play Store and is available for sideload here. After Google Fit, the other big Health Connect player we’re waiting for is Fitbit.

