[U: Carriers] Samsung brings Android 13 to Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy S21 in the United States

Ben Schoon

- Nov. 21st 2022 6:35 am PT

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
0 Comments

Samsung is blasting through its Android 13 update, now bringing the update to more devices in the United States as well as abroad.

As of today, November 15, Samsung is rolling out Android 13 to the Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, and the Galaxy S21 series in the United States. This comes just a few days after the update first launched in portions of Europe on those devices.

SamMobile reports that the Galaxy S21, S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra are seeing their Android 13 update available on AT&T and T-Mobile variants of each device. There’s currently no sign of the update on Verizon or unlocked models sold in the US, but it should be right around the corner. The US firmware version ends in DVK3. Other international regions seeing the Galaxy S21 Android 13 update include India, Kazakhstan, and Russia.

Related: Samsung will update these Galaxy devices to Android 13

On top of that, the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are also seeing the update stateside, with an update carrying the firmware version GVK1 bringing Android 13 to unlocked devices sold in the United States.

Update 11/21: Samsung continues to push the Android 13 update in the United States, with the update now showing up on Galaxy Note 20 devices on US carriers including Sprint/T-Mobile as well as Verizon.

But beyond region expansions, Samsung is also expanding Android 13 to more devices. The Galaxy M52 5G and Galaxy M32 5G are seeing updates in Europe and India, respectively.

More on Samsung:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out of South Korea that makes some of the world's most popular smartphones.
Android 13

Android 13
Samsung Galaxy S21 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's current smartwatch of choice, paired with a Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Sony A7iii

Sony A7iii

Ben uses a Sony A7iii for photography here on 9to5Google and beyond!