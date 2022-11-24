Qualcomm quietly launches 6nm-based Snapdragon 782G processor as 778G+ replacement

Just a few short days after launching the top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, Qualcomm has quietly unveiled the Snapdragon 782G mid-ranger chipset for Android devices.

Although breaking Qualcomm’s new naming process, the Snapdragon 782G is effectively a replacement for the Snapdragon 778G+, which was most recently used in the Nothing Phone (1). This is an octa-core 6nm chip with some minor improvements over its predecessor.

Much of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G is identical to the previous generation with the same solo high-performance ARM Cortex-A78 core with a max 2.7GHz clock speed. There are three Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.2GHz, and four Cortex-A55 cores with a maximum 1.9GHz clock speed. The CPU is said to be around 5% faster, but the Adreno 642L GPU offers a supposed 10% speed boost.

Other notable benefits of the new processor include support for up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E up to 2.9Gbps plus 5G connectivity in mmWave, and sub-6 varieties are catered for courtesy of the Snapdragon X53 modem. Bluetooth 5.2 is also included for wireless accessory connections.

Cameras up to 200-megapixels are supported with a single sensor, with HDR10 and HDR10+ recording at up to 4K 30fps and 240fps 720p slow motion video also possible. Stills photography benefits from the ability to capture HDR HEIF images with 10-bit color depth also available.

Much like the 778G+, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G included Quick Charge 4+, which can take batteries from 0-50% in around 15 minutes – dependent on internal cell size. There was no mention of Qi wireless charging on this model.

Qualcomm did not share any details upon brands or devices that will utilize the Snapdragon 782G chip. However, we expect the usual cohort of mid-range devices to come with the latest chipset in the coming months.

