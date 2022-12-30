Fitbit Charge 5 and Luxe can’t sync with Samsung devices on Android 13, fix coming

The Fitbit Charge 5 and Fitbit Luxe are among the latest dedicated fitness trackers from Fitbit, and some of the best yet, too. But if you have a Samsung Galaxy phone running Android 13, these Fitbit trackers are currently facing some issues with sync, but a fix is on its way.

A couple of threads on Fitbit’s community forums have picked up reports of the Fitbit Charge 5 and Fitbit Luixe being unable to sync properly with Samsung Galaxy smartphones following the update to Android 13. The problem affects devices including the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy S22, Galaxy Z Fold 4, and others.

The exact cause here is unclear, but it could be tied to Samsung’s software. As SamMobile points out, a recent Galaxy Z Flip 3 update seems to have patched up the problem for at least some users.

But regardless of what the cause is, Fitbit is aware of the root issue and is saying a fix is coming in “early 2023” through an update to the Fitbit app.

Our team has identified the root cause of the bug and we are working on a fix, which we anticipate releasing via an app update in early 2023.

In the meantime, Fitbit recommends using another device you own, or to borrow someone else’s, to sync data until the fix has rolled out. That’s obviously not ideal, but it would work.

