Destiny 2 players get free month of GeForce Now to replace Stadia

With Google Stadia now officially shut down, Bungie is offering previous Destiny 2 players a free month of GeForce Now.

While the tech behind Stadia was first previewed with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, a significant amount of the service’s early promotional materials focused on Destiny 2. In fact, until the final update ahead of shutdown, the Stadia app signup flow used an image from the game. The game’s connection to Stadia remained strong through the years, too, with Bungie highlighting how Stadia made working from home and testing games easier at the height of the pandemic.

Less than a day after Google Stadia was officially shut down — but over a week after Destiny 2’s Stadia servers were turned off — Bungie is now reaching out to former cloud gamers with a new offer. In a new email with the subject line “An exciting free offer for you,” the developers share a new collaboration with Nvidia GeForce Now.

With Stadia shut down, you might be looking for a new place to cloud game. We managed to snag some free codes for NVIDIA’s high-performance cloud gaming platform, GeForce NOW.

Notably, rather than offering a webpage on which to claim a code for GeForce Now, each email includes a unique redeemable code. So, be sure to check your inbox for a code, and redeem it before they expire on February 19. Former players of Destiny 2 on Stadia are entitled to a free month of GeForce Now Priority to see if Nvidia’s streaming service is ready to fill the gap left by Stadia and get back to playing Destiny.

This is yet another strong move by Nvidia to take advantage of the void left by Stadia’s downfall and get players onto a new streaming service. Earlier today, GeForce Now launched a major performance boost based on the RTX 4080 along with new features like ultrawide resolutions and high frame rate streams.

More on cloud gaming:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: