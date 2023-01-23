Twitter is currently down for some Android users

As of Monday afternoon (Pacific Time,) Twitter for Android is down in an outage that appears specific to that client.

Opening Twitter for Android returns an “Oops, something went wrong” message in the new “Following” tab. The issue appears specific to loading and sending tweets, though the Notifications tab appears to work. You can search for accounts but not see their tweets. Additionally, it’s still possible to send direct messages.

“But don’t worry – it’s not your fault” is also accompanied by a toast message when you tap Retry: “Cannot retrieve Tweets at this time. Please try again later.”

Update: We’re seeing this issue across the US and in Europe, but other Android users say they aren’t impacted.

Curiously, this outage only affects the Android app, including the latest stable (9.73.0) and beta (9.74.0) releases. The web, iOS, and TweetDeck are fully functioning this afternoon.

Updating…

