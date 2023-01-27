Google offers Pixel 7 and 7 Pro repair manuals, but only in France

Last July, we reported on how Google published a detailed French repair guide for the Pixel 6a. Since then, the company has made available Pixel 7 and 7 Pro repair manuals, but limited availability to owners in France.

The “Learn more about the Pixel Repair Manual” support article you see below has been geographically restricted to those in France. Viewing from anywhere else in the world will return a “Sorry, this page could not be found” message. That was initially not the case last July.

It explains how [translation] “you can use the Pixel repair manual to try and fix issues you’re having with your phone, and to service it.” It provides step-by-step instructions on how to “repair a damaged Pixel phone using genuine parts; take your Pixel phone apart and put it back together; remove and replace parts; extend the life of your phone and protect the environment.”

Important: Repairing your device yourself may put you at risk to your safety or damage your device. We recommend that only independent professional repairers and users with appropriate technical experience repair their phone themselves. Translation

Following the Pixel 6a, there are now repair manuals for the Pixel 7 (173 pages) and Pixel 7 Pro (197). They are quite detailed, with diagrams and live images of the assembly and disassembly process. One section lists common problems by components. The direct Google download links below are not geographically limited:

Since the start of 2021, France has required manufacturers of smartphones (and other devices, like laptops and televisions) to provide a reparability index. This is a score out of 10, which is self-applied by manufacturers based on percentages, with one criterion for smartphones being published documentation. As iFixit summarized:

Documentation: All the data provided by the manufacturer such as serial numbers and references, disassembly diagrams, technical instruction manuals, software, diagnostics, etc.

For everyone else, there are iFixit guides for key repairs that are a result of the genuine parts partnership.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

