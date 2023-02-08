Deals: Just-revealed OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 see launch pre-order discounts, more

All of today’s best deals are going live for Wednesday, delivering a pair of notable launch pre-order price cuts on the latest from OnePlus. The just-revealed OnePlus 11 is now being bundled with a $100 Amazon gift card from $700 to go alongside much of the same promotion on the new OnePlus Buds Pro 2. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus 11 sees pre-order savings

OnePlus just officially took the wraps off its all-new OnePlus 11 smartphone yesterday, and now you can already save on the latest Android device by locking in your pre-order. Amazon is stepping in today to offer the new unlocked OnePlus 11 5G for $700 while also bundling in a $100 Amazon gift card. That’s retail on the handset itself but scores you $100 in added credit to spend on future purchases. It’s the best offer out there for an unlocked model as well –the offer also carries over to the elevated 256GB capacity model at $799.99 with much of the same $100 credit bundled in. Beginning to officially ship on February 16, the new OnePlus 11 5G enters as the brand’s latest Android smartphone, and you’ll find a feature set to match.

Everything comes centered around the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip that, on top of the improved performance in its own right, also features integrated AI processes to improve background app usage and improved multitasking. While the pro naming scheme is nowhere to be found this time around, you will find other fitting inclusions for a flagship handset, like a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display backed by Dolby Vision compatibility as well as a new 80W SUPERVOOC charger for speedy refuels. Its triple rear camera array with a 50 MP main sensor rounds out the package – you can read about it in our launch coverage.

Also getting in on the gift card savings today, another one of the latest releases from OnePlus can be had for less ahead of launch. Also officially debuting on February 16, the new OnePlus Buds Pro 2 arrive in four different colors for $180 and include a $20 Amazon gift card. These new true wireless earbuds are seeing their first promotion and chance to save, delivering the refreshed listening experience with a little extra cash in your pocket. Rocking 11mm dynamic drivers, OnePlus backs these buds with a new Audio ID feature for personalized listening that complements all of the other features like Spatial Audio you can dive into in our launch coverage.

Samsung’s latest Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen returns to Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model Samsung 10.4-inch Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Android Tablet for $215. This model launched at $350 last year and still fetches as much at Best Buy. It more recently has been sitting in the $230 to $250 range at Amazon, where it has now returned to the lowest we have tracked there for the first time.

This model was refreshed last year with a new Snapdragon 720G processor to run the experience alongside a metal frame housing the 10.4-inch touchscreen display. From there, you’ll find AKG-tuned speakers, up to 13 hours of battery life on a single charge, 64GB storage, and an included S Pen that magnetically attaches to the tablet in between note-taking and doodle sessions.

Samsung’s Galaxy S23/+/Ultra see launch deals

Last week saw Samsung reveal its new slate of Galaxy smartphones, and now not too far behind are the Amazon discounts. Courtesy of the retailer, right now, all three versions of the new unlocked 5G handsets are being bundled with up to $100 in gift cards to entice shoppers who don’t plan on upgrading with a carrier’s promotion or trading in a device. Of the collection, our favorite is, of course, the flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra for $1,200 with a $100 gift card attached. On top of the added $100 in credit to spend at Amazon, the retailer is also discounting the 512GB capacity to the same price as the lower 256GB model. This saves you $280 overall and is one of the best unlocked offers.

Samsung’s latest S23 Ultra flagship arrives with a similar design as previous year’s versions, just with some notable under-the-hood improvements. Centered around the refreshed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, there’s also a 6.8-inch QHD+ 120Hz panel and support for the oh-so-popular S-Pen stylus that can store away in the handset. One adjustment with the screen that’ll be largely appreciated is the noticeably flatter screen curve compared to the preceding S22 Ultra. There’s also 512GB of storage, a 200MP quad camera array, and 5G connectivity.

Just like the lead deal, all three of the different Galaxy S23 devices are not just bundled with gift cards to Amazon but also feature elevated storage capacities that are seeing cash discounts down to the entry-level model prices.

All Samsung Galaxy S23 launch deals

