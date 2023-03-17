Samsung March 2023 update rolling out for these Galaxy devices

The month of March has arrived, which means spring is almost here. It also means that it’s time for Samsung to roll out the March 2023 security patch to its many Galaxy phones – here’s the full list of devices with the update.

Samsung March 2023 security update – here’s what’s new

The basis of each month’s security update is the general Android security bulletin, created by Google and used by Samsung and all other Android device makers. The March 1, 2023 Android security bulletin includes fixes for 26 issues, including two marked “Critical” severity, as well as the fixes from last month’s February 5, 2023 bulletin.

From there, Samsung adds in fixes for issues that are specific to Galaxy phones. This month, there are 23 such issues, including at least two of “High” severity. One such issue, within the Galaxy Themes Service, made it possible to access protected files on a device.

When you go to install the March 2023 update, your Galaxy phone will also offer a short description of what all has changed in the update, which may vary a bit from device to device.

Overall stability of functions improved.

The security of your device has been improved.

Update: For owners of Galaxy devices powered by Exynos chips, the March 2023 security update is particularly crucial. Google’s Project Zero reported a major flaw in Exynos modems, allowing attackers to run malicious code on your device if you have Wi-Fi calling or VoLTE enabled.

Samsung has since shared that the March 2023 update fixes many of the issues (though perhaps not all of them). If you own a Samsung Galaxy device with an Exynos chip, be sure to install the March update as soon as possible. If your device is not in the list below, we recommend in the meantime that you disable Wi-Fi Calling and VoLTE, to remain secure.

We may also see more devices get bumped up to One UI 5.1 with this month’s patch, with most premium devices gaining the new OS with the February update.

While there’s no set order in which Samsung updates its devices, you can usually see which phones get prioritized over others. Normally, a new month’s update will arrive first for the flagship Galaxy S and Galaxy Z phones, usually in order of release, with newer devices getting quicker patches. From there, things typically continue onward to the Galaxy Note series (now discontinued), affordable Galaxy A/M/F series, and the Galaxy Tab lineup.

Again, though, this is just a loose timeline, and there have been instances where the Galaxy A series gets updated significantly faster than flagship models. The best way to be sure is to check for your device in our lists below.

This list will include a note on where the update first debuted and if it is also available in the United States. As usual, the latest additions will be marked in bold.

Galaxy S series

For years now, the Samsung Galaxy S series has been the essential choice for anyone looking for a flagship Android phone. Between its higher cost and incredible popularity, Samsung has a tendency to roll out updates for the Galaxy S series much faster than its other devices.

As if intentionally following its ideal sequence, Samsung rolled out updates to its four most recent generations of Galaxy S phones on March 7, the same day that Google formally outlined the March 2023 security bulletin. First up was the Galaxy S23 series, freshly released earlier this year and leading the pack for the March update.

Minutes later, similar patches arrived for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series as well as the Galaxy S21 lineup. The Galaxy S20 trio then got patched a few hours later. For now, these updates are only available outside of the United States, but that should change in the coming days.

Next up, on March 13, the company rolled out the patch to the Galaxy S10 series, with that particular lineup now only scheduled to receive quarterly updates.

Galaxy S23 / S23+ / S23 Ultra – S91xBXXS1AWBM (Released first in Germany)

Galaxy S22 / S22+ / S22 Ultra – S90xBXXU3CWBE (Released first in Germany) US: Available on locked and unlocked devices

Galaxy S21 / S21+ / S21 Ultra – G99xBXXS6EWBB (Released first in Switzerland) US: Available on unlocked devices.

Galaxy S20 / S20+ / S20 Ultra – G98xFXXSFHWB1 (Released first in Switzerland) US: Available on unlocked devices.

Galaxy S10 / S10+ / S10e – G97xFXXSGHWC1 (Released first in Bulgaria)

Galaxy Z Flip/Fold series

Debatably Samsung’s new “flagship” experiences, the Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold lines of foldable phones are an incredible showcase of mobile technology. Given their premium price tags, it’s no surprise that Samsung updates these devices nearly as quickly as it does the Galaxy S series.

Kicking things off for foldables, Samsung rolled out simultaneous updates for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 on March 16. The previous generation of foldables, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3, were just a day behind on March 17.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 – F936BXXS2CWB5 (Released first in Australia)

– F936BXXS2CWB5 (Released first in Australia) Galaxy Z Fold 3 – F926BXXS3EWB5 (Released nearly worldwide) US: Available on locked and unlocked devices

– F926BXXS3EWB5 (Released nearly worldwide) Galaxy Z Flip 4 – F721BXXS2CWB5 (Released nearly worldwide)

– F721BXXS2CWB5 (Released nearly worldwide) Galaxy Z Flip 3 – F711BXXS4EWB5 (Released nearly worldwide) US: Available on locked and unlocked devices

– F711BXXS4EWB5 (Released nearly worldwide)

Galaxy Note series

While the Galaxy Note series of phones has formally come to an end, the spirit of those devices lives on with Samsung bringing the S Pen accessory to more phones and tablets. The Galaxy Note phones themselves also live on, with Samsung continuing to support those who own the premium, stylus-equipped Androids.

The last Galaxy Note devices to still get monthly updates, the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, both got patched on March 15. As the previous generation Galaxy Note 10 is now scheduled for quarterly updates and was last patched in January, we likely won’t see any other updates for this series this month.

Galaxy Note 20 / Note 20 Ultra – N98xU1UES3HWB7 (Released first in the US) US: Available on locked and unlocked devices

– N98xU1UES3HWB7 (Released first in the US)

Galaxy A/M/F series

Beyond the company’s portfolio of premium devices, Samsung is also a prolific maker of both mid-range and affordable Android phones across the Galaxy A, M, and F series. Despite not commanding the same retail prices as a flagship phone, Samsung still puts in the effort to keep its less premium phones up-to-date.

Among Samsung’s affordable devices, so far, only the Galaxy A53 has received the latest software update. Hopefully we’ll see more phones join the fun in the coming weeks.

Galaxy A53 – A536BXXS5CWB6 (Released first in Europe) US: Available on carrier-locked devices

– A536BXXS5CWB6 (Released first in Europe)

How to check for the latest OTA on your Galaxy device

If your Samsung device is slated to have been updated already, but the March patch hasn’t arrived for you personally, you can try updating manually. Simply open the Settings app, tap “Software update,” and choose “Download and install.”

This article was first published on March 9 and most recently updated on March 17.

