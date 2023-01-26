Google app gets big Material You redesign from bottom bar to settings

Last November, we previewed a Material You redesign of the Google app, and it’s now rolling out on Android.

To start with, the Google app now uses a more Material You-aligned bottom bar with pill-shaped indicators, which helps match the new Search filters carousel design. This is the short version instead of the standard tall variant found in nearly every other first-party app, though Gmail uses something even more minimal. Dynamic Color is not used, and you just get a blue accent.

Following Messages and the web, the Google app on Android is the latest to get a modern account switcher. Tapping your profile avatar in the Google app now shows a switcher that uses Material You with Dynamic Color.

On longer lists that incorporate settings, the theming provides a good visual separation. The inner container houses the account switcher followed by Search history, Delete last 15 minutes, Results about you, and Reminders. Outside is a Google logo at the top, as well as Your data in Search, Settings, and Help & feedback below.

Lastly, Google app Settings have been thoroughly revamped with an AMOLED black background in a dark theme. It looks like other Material You settings, through the header could be larger. Under the pill-shaped search bar, there’s no change to how menu items are organized: General, Notifications, SafeSearch, Personal results, Personalization, Google Assistant, Voice, Language & region, Privacy & Security (which appeared in recent weeks and does not work), and About.

Also of note is the use of Material You toggles throughout, like in General.

We’re seeing this Material You redesign of the Google app with the latest beta release (version 14.4).

