 Skip to main content

Google Podcasts reaches 500M downloads as YouTube Music prepares to overshadow it

Avatar for Kyle Bradshaw  | Mar 29 2023 - 11:14 am PT
1 Comment
Google Podcasts logo

Google Podcasts has reached a new milestone in the Play Store, having been downloaded half a billion times, though YouTube Music is now preparing a podcast option of its own.

On Android, Google Podcasts is an interesting “app” because, despite having its own separate Play Store listing, it’s actually part of the broader Google Search app. The same is true for a few other Google apps, like Lens and Assistant, both of which have their own listing in the Play Store.

Regardless, Google Podcasts is a surprisingly excellent player, largely due to its simplicity. It’s easy to find and listen to the latest episodes of the podcasts to which you’ve subscribed, download episodes for offline playback, and set up a listening queue. Meanwhile, the Explore tab offers an easily scrolled list of shows and individual episodes you may find interesting.

Importantly, the Google Podcasts player offers an experience that’s just good enough for many listeners, with options to jump forward/backward, tweak playback speed (pitch adjusted), and set a sleep timer. Overall, the app’s playback and discovery tools aren’t as robust as you’ll find in competitors like Pocket Casts, but Google Podcasts is a refreshingly simple and useful tool by Google standards.

  • Google Podcasts Material You
  • Google Podcasts Material You
  • Google Podcasts Material You

That being the case, it’s no surprise to see that Google Podcasts has now been downloaded from the Play Store over 500 million times. By comparison, most other podcast apps – with the exception of apps like Spotify that have both music and podcasts – have not yet crossed the 100 million downloads milestone.

Looking at the bigger picture, though, the timing of Google Podcasts reaching this milestone is particularly interesting. Just last month, the company announced that support for podcasts would be coming to YouTube Music “later this year.”

In true Google style, though, the company will maintain the two separate podcast players in the near term, as YouTube Music will initially only support podcasts in the US. The company has also said that Google Podcasts “serves a different audience,” which implies the app may be here to stay, though only time will tell.

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Podcasts

Google Podcasts

Author

Avatar for Kyle Bradshaw Kyle Bradshaw

Kyle is an author and researcher for 9to5Google, with special interests in Made by Google products, Fuchsia, and Stadia.

Got a tip or want to chat? Twitter or Email. Kyle@9to5mac.com

Kyle Bradshaw's favorite gear

Acer Gaming Chromebook

Acer Gaming Chromebook
Pixel 7 Pro & Pixel Watch

Pixel 7 Pro & Pixel Watch