Google app, Podcasts, Calendar, and Play Store get Material You account switcher 

Google is in the process of updating the account switcher on Android with Material You, and it’s now widely rolling out to the Google app and Play Store.

The Play Store rollout started in March, but it now appears to be widely available with version 35.3.10-21. Corners have been rounded with two containers. The inner one, which takes a darker Dynamic Color shade, houses everything but Settings, Help & feedback, Privacy policy, and Terms of Service.

In the Google app, the inner container is for switching accounts, Search history, Delete last 15 minutes, Results about you, and Reminders. This new Material You account switcher is also live in Google Podcasts, which is updated by the main Search app with version 14.15.

Lastly, Google has also updated Calendar with the new switcher. Settings are not found here and are still located at the bottom of the navigation drawer. These four apps/experiences join Google Messages and Google TV, as well as first-party Google websites.

With the design now finalized, we’ll hopefully see a much quicker rollout.

