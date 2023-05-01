 Skip to main content

Pixel Watch May 2023 update rolling out now

Avatar for Abner Li  | May 1 2023 - 12:14 pm PT
The Pixel Watch’s May 2023 update is rolling out starting today as a quiet patch, just like last month. A bigger release should be coming next month.

The Pixel Watch is now on the May 5, 2023 security patch level, and RWDA.230114.013 is the new build number. There’s no separate Japan and Taiwan build again.

Google’s changelog just says that the “May 2023 software update includes the latest security patches for Pixel Watch users.”

It’s rolling out “starting today” and will be fully available over the next week. As of the changelog going live, this May OTA is not widely rolling out this afternoon and the usual trick does not yet work.

Once available, tap the “Your watch is up to date” screen (Settings > System > System updates) multiple times to initiate the download. To speed up the process, open Connectivity preferences and disable Bluetooth to force Wi-Fi. 

Google has been consistently updating the Pixel Watch, like its phones, every month.

