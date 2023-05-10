Leaked Pixel Tablet promo teases smart home controls and other features [Video]

We’ve known about the Pixel Tablet for almost a year, and today Google is showing off the device in full alongside its new Pixel smartphones. At the last minute, a new leaked Pixel Tablet promo video is showing off some of the features Google has in store.

As leaked by SnoopyTech, this new Pixel Tablet promo video follows the same template as other Pixel promos that have leaked for the Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold in the past several hours. That’s to say it picks a few key features of the Pixel Tablet and shows them off pretty quickly.

This includes, firstly, the Pixel Tablet’s signature speaker dock. Google reiterates that it keeps the tablet charged while also allowing it to be used as a hub. This includes a very quick peek at smart home integration on the Pixel Tablet, with an interface that looks like the Google Home app’s redesign showing up in a pop-up window, as we previously uncovered.

The video also highlights the Pixel Tablet’s 11-inch display with the Google TV app, but it doesn’t appear there’s any special integration there. Also shown is a video call with Google Meet, with the user taking the call with the tablet on the dock. Android’s Nearby Share feature also appears to show off Google’s ecosystem features.

The Google Pixel Tablet is set to arrive later today at Google I/O, though it’s not expected to start shipping quite as quickly as the Pixel 7a.

