Pixel Tablet leak reveals screen and battery specs, release date, more

According to an early Amazon listing that has since been removed, the Pixel Tablet will be released on June 20 in Japan, while other key specs have also now emerged thanks to this leak.

As captured in a screenshot (via Reddit), Amazon Japan briefly posted a full Pixel Tablet listing that included the scheduled release and several images of the device in Porcelain (beige rear with white bezel) and Hazel (green/black).

The Pixel Tablet is priced at ¥79,800 (or $591~) for 128GB of (UFS 3.1) storage, with a previous leak from April pegged European pricing at €600-650 ($657~ to $711~). “Up to 12 hours of video streaming” is touted with the “27 Wh built-in battery.”

One local site and some on Twitter were able to browse the listing before it was removed, and confirmed that Tensor G2 would be paired with 8GB of RAM (LPDDR5), as we previously reported. We also had that there would be two storage options, with 256GB being the other size.

Additionally, the Pixel Tablet listing reveals a 10.95-inch 2560×1600 LCD with 500 nits of brightness. Other Pixel Tablet specs include 8MP front and rear cameras, three microphones, “quad speaker,” Bluetooth 5.2, and Ultrawide Band (UWB) as already confirmed by the FCC.

Google looks to be taking a tiered approach to its upcoming hardware launches if the Pixel Tablet is coming in June and the Pixel 7a is expected next week. This is further bolstered by how the large screen device isn’t already leaking like the mid-range phone in retail locations. It’s not clear if the Pixel Fold will launch with the Tablet.

Via SnoopyTech

Credit: u/betterpasta

