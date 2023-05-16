Alphabet Scoop 137: Google I/O 2023 + Pixel recap

This week on Alphabet Scoop (yes, we’re back), we recap Google I/O 2023 from all the AI announcements to what Android news there was. We also have some thoughts on the Pixel 7a, Tablet, and Fold.

Hosts

Read more

Listen to more 9to5 Podcasts

Feedback?

Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com, leave a comment on the post, or to our producer.