Alphabet Scoop 137: Google I/O 2023 + Pixel recap

This week on Alphabet Scoop (yes, we’re back), we recap Google I/O 2023 from all the AI announcements to what Android news there was. We also have some thoughts on the Pixel 7a, Tablet, and Fold.
- Google Photos ‘Magic Editor’ uses AI to make drag-and-drop photoshop
- Google branding generative AI in Gmail, Workspace as ‘Duet AI’
- Google showcases AI features coming to Search [Video]
- ‘Android 14’ was mentioned once during the I/O 2023 keynote
- These trackers support Android’s new ‘Find My Device’ network
- Google announces Wear OS 4, Gmail and Calendar for watches, more
- Wear OS Tiles can now animate, new Spotify, WhatsApp Tiles coming
- Everything new for developers at Google I/O: Android Studio, Flutter, AI, and more
- Pixel Fold and Tablet hands-on: Unexpected first-generation surprises [Gallery]
- Review: Pixel 7a affordably delivers on every promise of the Pixel series
- Hands-on: Pixel Tablet Case goes for whimsy and a versatile briefcase look [Gallery]
