Govee launches M1 LED light strip with Matter out of the box

Light strips are more than commonplace. They’re easy to set up and provide some serious color to your space. Govee’s latest light source, the M1 LED strip, provides vibrant colors to your smart home, regardless of its ecosystem, because it’s fully compatible with the Matter standard.

We’re seeing more and more devices support Matter, adding to over 1,000 devices supporting the technology. Matter, in essence, breaks the barrier of smart home ecosystems like Google Home, Apple HomeKit, and the like. Without that restriction, buying products, like light strips for your home, is much easier and doesn’t have to be limited to a set of compatible products.

Launched today without that restriction is Govee’s M1 light strip, which is compatible with most smart home ecosystems and adds to the brand’s wide array of smart products. We saw the M1 debut at CES 2023, though today marks its official release.

The M1 sits in the “high definition” range of LED light strips with 50 individual light segments and 60 LEDs per meter of strip. In combination with the app, users can get complex and vibrant LED variations down to the diode. Govee markets the M1 as an LED band with higher lumens than most other solutions, which is generally a downfall of many low-quality light strips.

One major positive is that the M1 LED strip is compatible with other Govee products and the company’s DreamView feature, which allows you to sync lights together and control them at the same time. Multiple tied-together light strips and other Govee light sources make for a pretty unique look to any room or home.

Given the M1 LED strip is built natively with Matter, just about any ecosystem can incorporate them. This brings voice control and external control functions to the strip, allowing users to configure the LEDs through a preferred service.

The Govee M1 LED light strip is available starting today at $59 for 6.56 feet and has the option to splice and extend them further.

