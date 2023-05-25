Deals: OnePlus 11 5G with Buds Pro 2 $180 off, Garmin fēnix 7 smartwatches $200 off, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by a chance to bundle the all-new OnePlus 11 5G with the just-released Buds Pro 2 at $180 off. That’s joined by Garmin’s solar-powered fēnix 7 series smartwatches at $200 off, as well as this Android-ready SanDis 128GB Extreme microSD card with 190MB/s speeds hitting $14. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus 11 5G comes bundled with the new Buds Pro 2 at $699

After launching earlier in the year, OnePlus is taking back the spotlight in the Android smartphone world by offering a chance to save on its new OnePlus 11. The unlocked 128GB 5G smartphone sells for $699 but is now being bundled with a free pair of the brand’s new OnePlus Buds Pro 2. That gives you an extra $180 in added value in the process, matching the best offer we’ve seen so far. We’ve only seen this promotion go live once before, over a month ago, and this is well below the only other discount at $100 off.

Everything for the new OnePlus 11 comes centered around the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip that, on top of the improved performance in its own right, also features integrated AI processes to improve background app usage and improved multitasking. While the pro naming scheme is nowhere to be found this time around, you will find other fitting inclusions for a flagship handset, like a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display backed by Dolby Vision compatibility, as well as a new 80W SUPERVOOC charger for speedy refuels. Its triple rear camera array with a 50 MP main sensor rounds out the package you can read in our launch coverage.

Garmin’s solar-powered fēnix 7 series smartwatch now $200 off

Smartwatch for one of the first times. Dropping the usual $1,000 going rate down to $800, you’re looking at $200 in savings and only the second-ever price cut. It’s a new all-time low too, and the first chance to save in 2023 since the only other offer went live back on Black Friday. Garmin’s fēnix 7X Sapphire Solar arrives centered around a 1.4-inch screen that’s 36% larger than previous models in the lineup and comes surrounded in an even more durable titanium case with a diamond-like carbon finish.

Delivering a capable array of sensors to your wrist, you’ll find everything from the onboard heart rate, Pulse Ox, and sleep tracking sensors, as well as the ability to keep track of altitude acclimation. On top of coming preloaded with TOPO maps and ski courses, there’s also GPS, a three-axis compass, a gyroscope, and an altimeter – not to mention a 28-day battery life that on its own is already nothing to scoff at but also the added sun-powered tech that allows it to live up to the solar naming scheme and boost of up to 37 days on a single charge. Plus, all of the other usual fitness tracking features you’d expect.

Stepping down to a slightly more affordable price cut, the Garmin fēnix 7S packs much of the same focus on fitness tracking and is also getting in on the savings. Dropping down to $600, today’s offer also amounts to $200 in savings from the usual $800 going rate. This, too, is a new all-time low, though we have seen three discounts land before. It’s the first chance to save since back in January and is well under the previous discount to $700.

This wearable still packs much of the same rugged design as above, just with some trade-offs like adopting a stainless steel casing while dropping battery life down to 22 days. You’ll have to add the topo, ski, and road maps yourself, with standard GPS not offering as reliable of coverage as the multiband service found above.

One of the major selling points of the Garmin fēnix 7 lineup is that both of these smartwatches put function well over form. These designs are not only more rugged than other models on the market but are also far more capable than even the likes of Apple Watch Ultra for those who want a truly capable fitness companion for everything from daily workouts to hiking, snowboarding, and other more intense activities.

SanDisk 128GB Extreme microSD card with 190MB/s speeds hit $14

Amazon is now offering the latest SanDisk Extreme 128GB microSD Card for $14. Marking a return to the all-time low from its usual $20 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings and is matching our previous mention from over a month ago. It’s only the second time we’ve seen it drop this low too. Delivering one of the latest microSD cards from SanDisk, its new Extreme series steps up to 190MB/s transfer speeds compared to the 160MB/s speeds offered the last time around. That makes these more than capable of handling 4K and even 5K footage, as well as serving as extra storage for your Android smartphone, Nintendo Switch, and more.

