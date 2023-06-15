Google Maps Immersive View rolling out in four new cities, 500 landmarks

After announcing expansions at I/O, Google has today confirmed that the Immersive View feature in Google Maps is picking up support for four new cities across the globe.

In a blog post on The Keyword, Google explains that Immersive View is available in four new cities across Europe. These include:

Amsterdam

Dublin

Florence

Venice

The expansion adds to cities such as New York City, San Francisco, London, Tokyo, and Los Angeles which were included in the initial batch of supported cities. At I/O 2023, Google also previewed “Immersive View for Routes,” with plans to support 15 cities in total including Berlin, Las Vegas, Miami, Paris, Seattle, and San Jose in addition to the others mentioned previously.

Beyond that, Google Maps Immersive View is also rolling out to over “500 iconic landmarks” around the world including Prague Castle, Sydney Harbour Bridge, and Faneuil Hall in Boston.

Google is also currently rolling out “glanceable directions” and updates to the trip-planning “Recents” feature on the Google Maps web app.

