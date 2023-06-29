Asus Zenfone 10: 5.9-inch display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, wireless charging, €799/$599

Following a series of leaks and teasers, the Asus Zenfone 10 has just launched with its compact size, a refreshed spec sheet, and the same price.

The Zenfone 10 shares a tremendous amount in common with its predecessor, the Zenfone 9. That starts with the design, which includes a matte back in one of five colors, this year including a shade of green alongside black, white, blue, and red. There’s a fingerprint sensor on the power button, a customizable shortcut button, and the whole package is also IP68 water-resistant.

There are dual cameras on the back as well at 50MP and 13MP for the standard and ultrawide (120-degree FOV). A 13MP camera is used up front for selfies.

The big highlight, of course, is the size, with the Zenfone 10 having just a 5.9-inch, 1080p display. That size is unique in the market, though, and doesn’t slouch with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1,100 nits on the OLED panel, all topped with Gorilla Glass Victus. Asus also touts that the device weighs just 172g. For context, the slightly bigger Pixel 7a is 193g.

Asus is also packing some power into this phone, with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. You won’t find those amounts in the base model, but it’s some serious power for a tiny little device.

The other big upgrade this time around is in the battery. Not only has Asus upped the battery capacity to 4,300 mAh, it has also added wireless charging at 15W. USB-C remains in place with 30W speeds.

Oh, there’s also a headphone jack.

Asus will also be selling a line of “Connex” accessories that includes a kickstand and a wallet.

Pricing on the Zenfone 10 in Europe lands at €799, which is the same as last year. That should translate to the US pricing being the same at $599, but Asus hasn’t fully confirmed details on the US launch just yet besides that it will be sometime in Q3, but it sounds like that price will be the same.

