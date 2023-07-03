Deals: OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Pad bundle at $240 off, Galaxy Watch 5 all-time lows $200, more

All of today’s best deals are going live for July 4th, delivering a chance to save when bundling OnePlus 11 5G with the just-released OnePlus Pad at $240 off. New all-time lows are also landing on Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 styles from $200, to complement the price cut on this Spigen ArcDock 65W GaN III Charger at $54. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Bundle OnePlus 11 5G with the just-released OnePlus Pad at $240 off

Last month, OnePlus launched its first-ever tablet in the form of the OnePlus Pad, and today a rare chance to save is landing. As the company loves to do, right now you can bundle two of the latest releases to save $240. The new OnePlus 11 5G comes bundled with the OnePlus Pad for $939.99 shipped when both are added to your cart. Today’s offer lands officially as a chance to save 50% on the tablet when you buy the latest Android handset, but does just equate to saving $240 on the bundle. This is down from the usual $1,180 combined value, too, and delivering a new all-time low.

Everything with the new OnePlus 11 comes centered around the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip that on top of the improved performance in its own right, also features integrated AI processes to improve background app usage and improved multitasking. While the pro naming scheme is no where to be found this time around, you will find other fitting inclusions for a flagship handset like a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display backed by Dolby Vision compatibility, as well as a new 80W SUPERVOOC charger for speedy refuels. Its triple rear camera array with 50 MP main sensor rounds out the package you can read all about in our launch coverage.

The new OnePlus Pad has been deemed a pretty good Android tablet by our friends over at 9to5Google, and now it’s seeing the first chance to save. In addition to the OnePlus 11 above, this bundle gets you the brand’s latest debut which comes centered around an 11.61-inch panel with 144Hz refresh rate. It’s all powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip, which for all intents and purposes is comparable to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that many of you will actually be familar with. It comes backed by 128GB of SSD storage, as well as 8GB of memory.

Making the value of the lead deal even better, you can also score some steep savings by adding the new OnePlus Buds Pro 2 into the picture. Adding another $40 onto the smartphone, either with or without the OnePlus Pad, means you can drop the usual $180 price tag of the company’s latest earbuds lower than ever before. These just launched earlier in the year, too, rocking 11mm dynamic drivers alongside a new Audio ID feature for personalized listening that complements all of the other features like Spatial Audio you can dive into in our launch coverage.

New all-time lows land on Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 styles from $200

Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked later this year, Amazon is beginning to clear out the current Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 wearables with some new all-time low discounts. Starting with the 44mm GPS model, pricing now drops lower than ever before down to $229.99 shipped. That’s $80 off the usual $310 going rate while undercutting previous mentions by $29. You’re looking at a new all-time low at Amazon, too. The same $80 in savings carries over to the smaller 40mm models, which now rest at new $199.99 all-time lows much the same as the larger counterparts.

Samsung’s most recent Galaxy Watch 5 arrives with a familiar circular design that comes in one of several discounted colors to complement all of its latest smartphones. One of the big alterations this time around is stepping up to a more durable sapphire glass for the display, which pairs with the internal 3-in-1 bioactive sensor for handling all of your workout measurements. There’s also an even more accurate body temperature sensor to complete the package with a larger battery to boot to ensure it’s spending less time charging and more time on your wrist. You can learn all about the Wear OS experience in our hands-on review.

Spigen ArcDock 65W GaN III Charger falls to $54

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront now offers its ArcDock 4-port USB-C GaN III Charger for $54. Down from $80, you’re looking at 33% in savings and the best price in months. This comes within $14 of the 2023 low set way back before the spring.

Featuring a 65W output, this GaN III charger sports four ports including dual USB-C and a pair of USB-A slots. Ideal for refueling everything from your iPhone to a MacBook and more, the ArcDock is a capable solution for travel or just streamlining your charging setup. Get a better idea of what to expect in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Govee’s latest color lightstrip is one of the first of its kind with Matter support

Govee just launched its very first smart lightstrip equipped with Matter support, and now Amazon is pairing that new release with a rare discount. Only the third chance to save since launching last month, the just-released smart home accessory now sells for $48. That’s down from the usual $60 price tag that it just debuted with, delivering $12 in savings. This comes within $3 of the all-time low, too. Aside from just being the first accessory in Govee’s stable to arrive with Matter support, the new lightstrip also packs out of the box HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant support. That lets you bring all of the multicolor accent lighting to your prefered digital assistant, with the 6.56-foot strip pairing right to your Wi-Fi. Perfect for making your gaming rig a bit more worthy of the battlestation moniker, this accessory is also notable for just adding some ambiance to shelves, behind a desk, or anywhere else in your home that could using some lighting. We break down the full experience in our launch coverage, which takes a closer look at why this lightstrip is more vibrant than previous Govee releases.

Samsung’s rubberized T7 Shield 1TB portable SSD returns to $75

Amazon is now offering the Samsung T7 Shield 1TB Portable Solid-State Drive down at $75 in all three colorways. This model launched in April 2022 as the latest in the Samsung portable lineup at $135 shipped. Today’s offer returns it to the Amazon all-time low for the first time after a brief drop back in April of this year, coming in at well below the $110 regular price directly from Samsung. Last time we saw this low price hit, it was only on the blue model but this time around all three variants are up for grabs with a major discount.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your at-home rig or just something compact that packs away in your travel kit this summer to store content, the T7 Shield is a notable option with a water-resistant and shock-absorbing rubber shield, as the name suggests. It is otherwise very much the same as the standard T7 (that is on sale for $70 right now) outside of the slightly smaller footprint and the aforementioned ridged shell for grip and protection. Features include up to 1,050MB/s speeds, USB 3.2 Gen2 support, USB-C connectivity, and an IP65 rating to protect against water, dust, and more. Get a complete breakdown in our hands-on review and head below for more.

