Motorola Razr+’s first big sale lessens the sting of rough trade-in offers

The foldable Motorola Razr+ (2023) is a killer flip phone, but trying to get a good trade-in for the device to save some money is just not a good route. Luckily, though, Motorola is already opening up a huge sale on the Razr+.

Trade-ins have become one of the best ways to save some money on buying a new smartphone, as many Android smartphone makers have greatly inflated values to where, in some cases, it’s a no-brainer to upgrade. Some of those trade-in values have started to drop, though, and in the case of the new Motorola Razr+, the offers just aren’t very good.

At Motorola.com, you can get as much as $350 for a trade-in on your existing smartphone towards the Razr+. That cuts the price to $649, which isn’t too bad. But it’s not great when you consider what gets that full $350.

Trading in the Galaxy Z Flip 4, a device that’s not even a year old and retails for $999, only nets you $270. The even more expensive Galaxy Z Fold 4 only gives you $200 back. Outside of foldables, trading in the iPhone 12 Pro only gets $240 for its base model, and a Google Pixel 7 Pro only gets $260. One of the best deals is for the $699 OnePlus 11 which grabs $300.

Some of the values are even worse. If you took a gamble on 2019’s original Motorola Razr, the one that cost $1,500, you’ll get a mere $90 in trade-in value. Motorola will give you an extra $200 discount on top of that, but that’s still quite the drop. The Razr 5G from 2020 isn’t much better, netting just $115 and a $200 boost.

Trade-in values for the Razr+ aren’t exactly generous

The better deal, at least in our opinion, is coming from Motorola’s first big Razr+ discount. The company announced that the Razr+ will be $150 off for Prime Day, as our colleagues at 9to5Toys covered last week. That discount is actually live now, but you need to request an invite to get early access. Stock is said to be in limited quantities, though, so you’ll probably want to act fast.

In our review of the Motorola Razr+ last month, we called it the best foldable flip phone you can buy thanks to its expansive and useful cover display, great performance, and fair price. At a discount, it’s just even better.

