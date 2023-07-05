 Skip to main content

Nothing Phone (2) camera specs leak with the same primary sensor as OnePlus 11

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 5 2023 - 1:00 pm PT
The Nothing Phone (2) is just a few days away from its formal launch and, following some early camera samples being shared, a new leak is now detailing the exact camera specs of the new device.

According to Kamila Wojciechowska, the Nothing Phone (2)’s camera setup will include a new primary sensor.

The Sony IMX890 is a 50MP sensor that’s actually the same one used on the OnePlus 11. In our early impressions shared the other day, we were pretty pleased with the shots coming from the Phone (2), with everything being quite good on the whole. The story was similar with OnePlus 11, so it does make some sense that both devices are using the same physical hardware.

Beyond that, Kamila shared that the Phone (2) will use the same Samsung JN1 for its ultrawide camera as the Phone (1). That’s also a 50MP sensor, and on Phone (1) it had a 114-degree FOV.

Finally, there’s a 32MP Sony IMX615 being used for the selfie shooter.

Kamila also included specifics on the display, with Phone (2) using a 1080×2412, 120Hz panel from Visionox which supports low-power modes at 1Hz, 10Hz, 24Hz, and 30Hz. It also has an optical fingerprint sensor supplied by Goodix.

The Nothing Phone (2) launches July 11.

