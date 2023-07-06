July Google System Updates: Google Wallet sharing, more

Android’s Google System Updates for July are set to bring “valuables” sharing to Wallet and more.

Our phones, tablets, and watches are powered by much more than just the baseline Android operating system and its monthly updates (which don’t always arrive monthly for every device). Google also has ways to bring new features and improvements to Android through Play System updates as well as new versions of Play Services and the Play Store.

These three are collectively known as the “Google System,” and the company offers a gradually updated roundup of what’s changing each month. Throughout July, we’ll keep an eye on the new patch notes from Google and, where possible, explain what they mean for your everyday use of Android. Be sure to check back periodically to see what’s new.

The easiest way to check whether you need to update Google Play Services on your phone is to follow a direct link to the app’s Play Store listing and update from there, if available. To update the Play Store, tap your avatar in the corner, then “Settings.” Under the “About” section, you’ll see an option to “Update Play Store.” Meanwhile, Google Play system updates can be found through the Settings app, under About phone > Android version > Google Play system update.

Updating Google Play Services

Updating Play Store (1/2)

Updating Play Store (2/2)

Updating Play System (1/2)

Updating Play System (2/2)

As has often been the case, Google is starting the July 2023 Google System Updates with only a small handful of details, most of which are generic things like “stability” and “bug fixes.” It’s somewhat interesting to us that Google specifically lists new “Device Connectivity” features for Wear OS watches. The tidbit could be related to the upcoming ability to sync Do Not Disturb and Bedtime Mode between your phone and Pixel Watch.

The most directly noteworthy thing mentioned thus far is that Google Wallet will be gaining a way to “share your valuables” with others. It’s not clear precisely what this means, but it seems similar to the ability to share your digital car key, a feature that launched at the end of last year.

Device Connectivity

[Wear] New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support Device Connectivity related processes in their apps.

Wallet

[Phone] We’re adding a way to share your valuables in Google Wallet.

System Management

[Auto, PC, Phone, TV, Wear] Updates to system management services that improve Stability.

[Auto, PC, Phone, TV, Wear] Bug fixes for System Management & Diagnostics related services.