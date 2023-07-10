Fitbit Charge 5 update is causing severe battery drain, breaking some trackers

The Fitbit Charge 5 fitness tracker is a great option for gathering insights on your activity without wearing a full smartwatch, but a recent update to the device is causing some units to break.

About two weeks ago, Fitbit released a new software update for the Charge 5 which carried the version number 194.61. The relatively minor update was set to add all exercise modes to the tracker’s exercise app, show the Daily Readiness Score directly on the Charge 5 for Premium subscribers, expand language support, improve clock faces, and include the usual assorted bug fixes.

But, unfortunately, the update seems to be causing issues with Fitbit Charge 5 owners who are finding their trackers broken following installation as documented on a forum thread.

The issue, as first highlighted by the folks at Android Authority, sees the device having intense battery drain. The Charge 5 is supposed to last several days on a charge, but following the update, it dies in a day or less for some. The bigger issue, though, seems to be that some devices are bricking entirely, leaving the device unresponsive and inoperable.

Fitbit, it seems, isn’t handling the issue properly for those affected. Those with broken trackers have been left out to dry. Support isn’t offering to replace the device, but rather just giving a 35% discount on new hardware assuming the tracker is still under warranty – the device just launched in 2021, but Fitbit does only offer a 1-year warranty from the time of purchase. But, even then, Fitbit should be offering a free resolution to that problem, given the broken device is being caused by an update from Fitbit directly.

In any case, you may want to turn off your Charge 5 if the update hasn’t been installed already, as auto-update could install the faulty update otherwise.

Google and Fitbit have yet to comment on the matter.

