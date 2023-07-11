dbrand’s Something (dark) skins bring the Nothing look to Pixel, iPhone, Mac, and more

Last year, dbrand released their Something skins, which took the Nothing Phone (1) design language, and customized it to devices like the Pixel 6 Pro, Galaxy S22 Ultra, and iPhone 13 Pro to mimic the design language on those devices. To celebrate the launch of the Nothing Phone (2), dbrand is at it again with Something(dark), a black colorway of their Something skins.
These skins, just like the white colorway, were each modeled individually for the device they’re designed for. dbrand took the internals of each device from the Teardown skins and 3D modeled the design language Nothing has into each device. It’s darker than the new gray color Nothing uses on Phone (2), but it’s still a full look with lots of detail.
The Something and Something(dark) skins are available for the following devices:
- iPhone 14 series
- iPhone 13 series
- Pixel 7 series
- Pixel 6 series
- Galaxy Ultra models (S21, S22, S23)
- MacBook Air 13/15
- MacBook Pro 13/14/16
These are available on dbrand’s website now, starting at $24.95. While these are limited edition skins from dbrand, they do plan on keeping them in stock, so you don’t need to worry about limited inventory.
More on Android Accessories:
- Foldable phone cases are finally good, and Google Pixel Fold is the proof
- Nothing Ear (2) are now available in black, but only for a limited time
- Review: Pixel 7 turns into a work of art with Carved’s Live Edge wood case
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments