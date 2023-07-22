Sony’s PlayStation ‘Project Q’ handheld shows up running Android [Video]

Sony recently announced that it would be making a handheld for PlayStation 5 owners currently known as “Project Q.” There’s not much known about the handheld right now, but a new leak shows that PlayStation Project Q is running Android.

Images and video clips posted by @Zuby_Tech show Project Q in the flesh, offering a slightly better look at the hardware than Sony’s official, but limited unveiling. Project Q has a large display in the center with what is effectively a DualSense controller split in half and attached on either side like Nintendo Joy-Cons – it’s still unclear if they’re removable in any capacity, but this video makes it obvious they’re not individual pieces.

But, perhaps more interesting than a look at the hardware, is a peek at the cleary-not-done software.

As seemed likely from the start, Sony’s Project Q PlayStation handheld appears to be running on top of Android with a Qualcomm chipset under the hood. The early software build has a typical Android launcher and app drawer, three-button navigation, and even many common Android test apps. There’s also a “QC Test” app which points to a Snapdragon chip. Qualcomm, notably, previously said that it had spoken to Sony about its chips in the context of Android gaming.

We still don’t know what the final software will look like, but having Android on board leaves the door open to endless possibilities. The backbone of Project Q is streaming from a PlayStation 5, but with Android on board, local games, expanded cloud gaming support, and more could also be on the table.

Sony says that Project Q is coming later this year.