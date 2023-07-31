These new watch faces debut on the Galaxy Watch 6

In Samsung’s One UI 5 Watch on the Galaxy Watch 6, eight new watch faces are available to use. With purposes ranging from sleep coaching to formal designs, there’s a watch face for any user.

Every iteration of the Galaxy Watch comes with new watch faces, and some years have been better than others. This year, Samsung brings along a few new ones that emphasize what’s new with the Galaxy Watch, including a couple that play into Samsung’s enhanced sleep coaching approach.

Each watch face is completely free and is available as soon as you set up your Galaxy Watch 6. Here are all the new and improved watch aces on the latest Galaxy Watch.

Info Board

Although technically not new, the Info Board watch face has been expanded to include a few new features that expand on the Watch 6’s new features. It’s built out as it sounds, with information as the key focus. That means there are five different complications available to use. Two line the sides, two are at the bottom, and one larger one takes up the middle.

What makes the Info Board new, at least to Samsung, is the addition of a “sleep coaching” and “last workout” complication that can be set to the middle. These new widgets add helpful info to that middle complication.

Sleep coaching will give you tips to get a better night’s sleep. For example, it might tell you to eat quickly after waking up or to get some natural light. As your Watch 6 tracks each night’s rest, you’ll get better and more personalized info that should help you enhance your rest.

The last workout complication gives you a data graph that breaks down your previous exercise. This works for all of the running exercises and most others and will show you details based on whatever you just accomplished.

To make it even more personal, the Info Board watch face can take on some really cool color combinations.

Sleep Coaching

Unlike the Info Board face, Sleep Coaching has one objective – to help you get a better night’s sleep. The new sleep tracking approach taken in Wear OS 4 won’t simply tell you how you did. It takes data from the past week or so of sleeping and will build out a personalized approach to helping you sleep even better the next night.

The watch face has limited customization options. That’s completely fine because it serves a specific purpose.

The middle of the watch face is a basic radial clock with a sleep animal icon in the bottom center. You’ll get a sleep animal assigned to you based on your sleeping habits. Outside of the clock sits a ring that houses tasks you can accomplish to better your rest. Outside of that ring sits another that will show your sleep score from the previous night.

It’s a basic watch face, but it looks great and has an actual function beyond just looking good.

Daily activity number

Samsung has taken a liking to fonts that emulate bubble letters in the most recent version of One UI Watch. The new take is reflected throughout Wear OS 4 animations and even watch faces. The Daily activity number watch face is one of them.

This face is simple. There are two massive digits to showcase the hour and smaller flat digits to tell the minute. Tapping anywhere on the face takes you to your day’s activity, broken down into steps, active time, and calories burnt.

The color options are fairly limited. There is a catalog of seven bright color combinations.

Funny faces

The Funny faces watch face plays into the same bubbly design style. There are no customization options. Instead, you can tap the watch face to cycle through wildly illustrated and animated faces of varying “creatures.”

You’ll see things like a flower, a basketball, an alligator, and even a horned heart.

Fluid number

The Fluid number watch face is one of the most heavily advertised faces on the Galaxy Watch 6, simply because it’s so simple. The time takes up the entire watch face and tapping anywhere will cause a fluid effect that stirs small waves.

The Fluid number face allows for an immense amount of color combinations with both dark and light backgrounds. There is a spot for a small complication in the bottom center, though the face looks pretty good when nothing is obscuring it.

Photo sticker

Photo sticker allows you to add your own photos to your watch face, giving Galaxy Watch users another photo-based watch face.

About half of the face is taken up by a photo, while the other section consists of several tiled complications and an emoji. You can rearrange those tiles to take up space in a different way, as shown in the premade section of the customization menu. Users have the option to add their own photos via the camera or through the gallery.

My one issue with this face is the requirement it puts in place. There is no way to remove the emoji sticker on the watch face. Beyond that, the face isn’t all that bad, especially if you want to show off loved ones or your pets.

Perpetual

Samsung’s Perpetual watch face bears some resemblance to the Pixel Watch’s Radial watch face, though the hour and minute markers don’t move. It’s a circular clock that houses the month and day around the edges. Inside of that is a star map and hour/minute hands to tell the time.

You can change the hand and index colors to match your style. I do wish that the month and day indicators rotated around with the current day markers stopping in the top center. As it stands, the circular indicators are static and are simply highlighted.

Stretched time

Stretched time is another one you’ve likely seen in Watch 6 marketing photos, though this one has been reserved for the Classic edition. It takes on an old-school look and has a decent amount of customization options.

There are four complications available, each in a circle around the center of the face. Both the color scheme and style can be changed, ranging from a metallic background to a flat modern one. You can also opt for a bubble-like 3D ring style if you wish.

This has been one of our go-to watch faces because it’s so simple and just looks great on the wrist. Really, all of the new faces on the Watch 6 look good, though each person is going to be drawn to different ones – or none at all.

The Galaxy Watch 6 is the debut vessel for these faces, though the Watch 5 and previous versions are already seeing bits and pieces become available. On my Watch 5 Pro, the Info Board watch face is able to access sleep coaching and last workout complications, though they may not work in full until One UI 5 Watch is available in full for the Watch 4 and 5, which will happen soon.

