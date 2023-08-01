 Skip to main content

Hisense U8K series TVs now available with Google TV, and they’re already on sale

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 1 2023 - 7:37 am PT
hisense u8k google tv

Hisense continues to roll out new Google TV sets, with the new U8K series now widely available with a high-end panel and a price that’s already discounted.

Available now at Best Buy and Amazon, the Hisense U8K series brings a 4K ULED panel that consists of ULED and Quantum Dot technologies, with over 1,000 dimming zones to bring high contrast and killer HDR, and the panel also has an anti-glare coating. The U8K series also supports a 144Hz refresh rate and Wi-Fi 6E for better network connectivity.

Hisense also touts a 50W sound system which uses Dolby Atmos for a 2.1.2 experience.

Google TV is on board out of the box, which means the U8K supports hundreds of free live TV channels as well as the platform’s large library of streaming apps. Hisense also tends to be decent with software support on its newer models, at least in our experience.

Hisense U8K starts at $1,299 for the 55-inch model, and also includes 65-inch and 75-inch models for $1,699 and $2,299 respectively. An 85-inch version is also coming at a later date. Already, though, Hisense has discounts going which cuts prices by up to $700.

