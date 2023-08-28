 Skip to main content

Microsoft Edge will purge some of its features in latest updates

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 28 2023 - 12:30 pm PT
The new Microsoft Edge has been around for a few years at this point, and in that time, it’s cemented itself as a solid browser option. However, Microsoft Edge is also rather packed with features, but a new update is purging some additions that you probably didn’t even know about.

Announced late last week (highlighted by Neowin), Microsoft Edge will remove five features with the launch of Edge v117. That version, currently in beta, will remove the following features:

  • Math Solver
  • Picture Dictionary
  • Citations
  • Grammar Tools
  • Kids Mode

Microsoft explains that the options will be removed to “improve [the] end user experience” and “simplify” the overflow menus. It also seems reasonable to assume that these features weren’t particularly popular, as most users probably didn’t even know they existed.

For example, Microsoft announced Citations back in 2021 and just a few months later buried the feature in the “More tools” overflow menu. Some of these features also exist outside of Edge, such as Math Solver, which is available as an app on Android and iOS.

Perhaps the most-missed feature here will be Kids Mode, which was announced in 2021. The feature allowed parents to set some controls over what their kids could do on the browser, such as increasing tracking protection and setting SafeSearch to its highest levels. It also had some custom themes based on characters from popular movies such as Pixar’s Finding Nemo. At the time, we called Kids Mode a feature that Google Chrome should have copied.

