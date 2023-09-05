Xiaomi is the latest Android brand to beat Google Pixel’s update timeline

Google Pixel phones have long been lauded in part for their speedy updates, but the length of support is becoming increasingly less of an attraction. After Samsung beat Google Pixel’s update policy a couple of years ago, Xiaomi is also now upping its support timeline on at least one device.

With the launch of the Redmi K60 Extreme Edition, Xiaomi is setting a precedent for itself by offering five years of updates and four major Android OS updates for this new device. Xiaomi confirmed the new policy on a post on Weibo (via Android Authority).

This is certainly great news, as it puts Xiaomi in a place where it’s matching what is currently the best update policy in Android. Samsung similarly offers four years of OS updates and five years of security updates on Galaxy flagships. Google’s Pixel phones, meanwhile, get five years of security updates, but only three years of major Android updates.

Google’s policy could soon change, though. Just recently we reported that Google is set to up its policy on the Pixel 8 series to go beyond what Samsung offers.

The question still remains with Xiaomi’s new policy on whether or not the same timeline will apply to future Xiaomi and Redmi devices. Existing Xiaomi devices, like the Xiaomi 13 series, currently max out at three years of Android OS updates and five years of security patches. The Xiaomi 13T is expected to share a lot in common with this Redmi device, though, so it seems possible that launch (expected later this month) could be the next one to get this new support timeline.

And, on top of that, Xiaomi also hasn’t made it clear how frequent updates will arrive.

The Redmi K60 Extreme Edition packs a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+, 6.67-inch 144 Hz display, 120W charging, and a price that starts at 2,599 yuan (around $360 USD) and is available now in China.

