Android’s most popular phones remain the most affordable, as iPhone dominates top 10

Apple’s iPhone continues to dominate the smartphone market, and when you look at individual models, it’s always the iPhone taking over, while Android’s most popular phones in 2023 remain a mix of Galaxy models.

Omdia this week published a report on the top 10 smartphones in the first half of 2023 broken down by model. Unsurprisingly, Apple’s iPhone makes up the top four models. iPhone 14 Pro Max is at the top of the list with 26.5 million units, with iPhone 14 Pro just behind at 21 million, and iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 at 16.5 and 15.5 million respectively.

It’s only in fifth place that Android finally enters the conversation, with the base Galaxy A14 managing 12.4 million units. Slots 7, 8, and 9 are occupied by Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A54 5G, and Galaxy A34 5G which all fall between 7 million and 9 million units shipped.

There’s only a single Android flagship in the top 10 smartphones shipped in the first half of 2023, and that’s Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Rounding out the top 10 is the iPhone 11 – released in 2019 – which sold 6.9 million units.

iPhone 14 Pro Max – 26.5 million

iPhone 14 Pro – 21 million

iPhone 14 – 16.5 million

iPhone 13 – 15.5 million

Galaxy A14 – 12.4 million

Galaxy S23 Ultra – 9.6 million

Galaxy A14 5G – 9 million

Galaxy A54 5G – 8.8 million

Galaxy A34 5G – 7.1 million

iPhone 11 – 6.9 million

Apple took over half of the top 10 smartphones shipped in the first half of 2023, up one from the same period in 2022. Last year, Samsung and Xiaomi made up six of the top 10 models, with two Redmi devices in addition to Samsung’s budget phones and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

It shows a clear pattern, as Android’s most popular phones remain the most affordable. While Apple holds a firm grip on the most popular “premium” devices, and Android only gets a single flagship-tier device in the esteemed top 10. And, even then, Samsung isn’t exactly growing there. The Galaxy S23 Ultra sold 200,000 fewer units compared to S22 Ultra in the same time period last year, and the Galaxy A14 was nearly half a million short of the Galaxy A13.

More on Android: