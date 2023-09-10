Assistant keeps telling Pixel users to set-up ‘Hey Google’ Quick phrases

A bug in recent days with the Google app sees Pixel owners get repeatedly prompted to set-up Assistant quick phrases that let you skip “Hey Google” for certain commands.

Quick phrases allow you to just say “stop” and “snooze” when an alarm or timer goes off, as well as “answer,” “decline,” and “silence” with incoming calls. There’s no need to preface that with “Hey Google” as your phone will be listening for those five commands.

It’s a more limited version of what’s supported on the Nest Hub Max: set/cancel alarms and alarms, turn on/off lights, ask for the time, and weather.

This feature is available on the Pixel 6 and newer with English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, and Spanish supported.

Over the past few days, the Google app (on beta version 14.36) has been sending out a “Skip ‘Hey Google’ for certain tasks: Add quick phrases you say often to save time” notification. This is happening even if you already have the feature enabled, and on phones older than the Pixel 6. It’s occurring on both Android 13 and 14.

Others are getting this prompt almost daily even after swiping away or tapping through to the settings page. Personally, I’ve only received the Assistant-branded notification once on a Pixel 7 running Android 13, which already has Quick phrases enabled. I haven’t been getting it on other devices.

A future update to the Google app will hopefully address this.

