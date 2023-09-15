 Skip to main content

Google Voice adds spam warnings for texts on Android, iOS

Avatar for Abner Li  | Sep 15 2023 - 2:36 pm PT
Besides the Material You redesign at the start of this year, Google Voice has not seen too many user-facing (compared to enterprise) additions this year but is now adding spam text warnings.

Similar to “suspected spam caller warnings,” Google Voice is now bringing those protections to SMS messages. On Android and iOS, a red exclamation sign appears in the profile avatar spot, while the message preview starts with “Suspected spam” in a matching color.

You get two options:

  • “Confirm a suspected spam message, which causes future messages from that number to go directly into the spam folder.”
  • “Mark a labeled message as not spam, after which the suspected spam label is never displayed for that number again.”
Google Voice spam text

These spam text protections are coming to both free accounts and paid Google Voice tiers (Starter, Standard, and Premier). It’s rolling out now and will be widely available in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, another addition rolling out sees people/contact cards across Google Workspace products add birthday decorations (multi-color balloons and confetti): “This small change can have a big impact on building deeper connections with your colleagues and stakeholders.”

This appears if “you’ve added your birthday to your Google Account profile and you’ve set the information to be visible to others.”

