Google Workspace Individual adds more Meet features like Q&A, transcripts

Google Workspace Individual, which is aimed at single-owner businesses, is getting new Meet video calling features.

Today, Google Meet with a $9.99 per month Workspace Individual subscription lets you host group calls that last up to 24 hours with breakout rooms, polls, and noise cancellation. There’s livestreaming to YouTube with the ability to save recordings to Google Drive.

New Meet features include:

Participant Limit : “We’re increasing the number of meeting participants from 100 to 150.”

: “We’re increasing the number of meeting participants from 100 to 150.” Assign co-hosts : “You can assign one or more co-hosts, who can help manage the flow of your meetings.”

: “You can assign one or more co-hosts, who can help manage the flow of your meetings.” Q&As : “You can use the Q&A feature to engage further with your audience, giving them the opportunity to get their questions answered.”

: “You can use the Q&A feature to engage further with your audience, giving them the opportunity to get their questions answered.” Meeting Transcripts : “You can use transcripts to capture the meeting discussion and meeting attendees, making it easier to follow-up after the meeting, identify action items, or simply serve as a meeting record.”

: “You can use transcripts to capture the meeting discussion and meeting attendees, making it easier to follow-up after the meeting, identify action items, or simply serve as a meeting record.” Guest List: “Directly from Google Meet, you can see everyone invited to the meeting but have yet to join the call. You can also see their RSVP status, including “optional” attendees and RSVP notes.”

These new features are rolling out over the coming days. It joins email marketing capabilities (custom layouts, multi-send, etc.) in Gmail and Calendar appointment scheduling with landing pages. As a reminder, Google Workspace Individual still uses @gmail.com.

