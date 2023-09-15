Pixel Superfan wallpapers mark Google’s 25th birthday [Gallery]

Google is continuing the drop of new 25th anniversary wallpapers today with a pair for Pixel Superfans that anybody can grab.

These “exclusive Pixel Superfans wallpapers” are “made by Googlers just for you.” The backgrounds are specifically for members of the Google Design Studio.

“San Francisco fog meets Google’s vibrant and optimistic colors. Selma [Durand] crafted this special wallpaper to celebrate her own city as well as Google’s 25th birthday in a joyful burst of colors. It’s made entirely from physical materials such as paper cutouts and translucent plastic films.”

This blurred take on the four Google colors, with a touch of white, is quite nice. You get all the hues in a phone-sized frame when you crop the center.

“This wallpaper was designed using the commemorative numerals of Google’s 25th birthday. As a designer who makes physical products, YoungWoo [Choi] imagined a sculpture that could actually be touched and played with in the wallpaper. He hopes that the fairy-tale scene created by cartoon people in a minimalist space will be a short, pleasant moment evoking a playful feeling.”

Both are widescreen at 4,736 × 3,432 and ideal for both Pixel phones, as well as the Fold and Tablet. This background joins the two sets that Google Store Japan first released last month, and the additions this week.

