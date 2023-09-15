 Skip to main content

Pixel Superfan wallpapers mark Google’s 25th birthday [Gallery]

Avatar for Abner Li  | Sep 15 2023 - 1:10 pm PT
3 Comments

Google is continuing the drop of new 25th anniversary wallpapers today with a pair for Pixel Superfans that anybody can grab.

These “exclusive Pixel Superfans wallpapers” are “made by Googlers just for you.” The backgrounds are specifically for members of the Google Design Studio.

  • “San Francisco fog meets Google’s vibrant and optimistic colors. Selma [Durand] crafted this special wallpaper to celebrate her own city as well as Google’s 25th birthday in a joyful burst of colors. It’s made entirely from physical materials such as paper cutouts and translucent plastic films.”

This blurred take on the four Google colors, with a touch of white, is quite nice. You get all the hues in a phone-sized frame when you crop the center.

Pixel Superfan wallpapers
  • “This wallpaper was designed using the commemorative numerals of Google’s 25th birthday. As a designer who makes physical products, YoungWoo [Choi] imagined a sculpture that could actually be touched and played with in the wallpaper. He hopes that the fairy-tale scene created by cartoon people in a minimalist space will be a short, pleasant moment evoking a playful feeling.”
Pixel Superfan wallpapers

Both are widescreen at 4,736 × 3,432 and ideal for both Pixel phones, as well as the Fold and Tablet. This background joins the two sets that Google Store Japan first released last month, and the additions this week.

Google birthday Pixel wallpaper
Google birthday Pixel wallpaper
US Google Store birthday
US Google Store birthday
US Google Store birthday
US Google Store birthday

More Google wallpapers:

Thanks, Dee!

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel

Google Pixel

The Pixel is the smaller of two smartphones desi…
Google Wallpapers

Google Wallpapers

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com