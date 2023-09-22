 Skip to main content

Amazon Prime Video will start showing ads unless you pay more

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 22 2023 - 8:17 am PT
1 Comment
amazon prime video android tv

Amazon Prime Video isn’t usually anyone’s first thought when it comes to a streaming service, but it’s an absolute juggernaut thanks to its inclusion in Amazon Prime. But, now, Amazon Prime Video is getting ads unless you pay extra.

Announced today by Amazon, Prime Video will start showing ads within its content starting in “early 2024.”

Prior to this announcement, Prime Video has always been an ad-free service similar to Netflix and others, but with the rise of ad-supported streaming services, it doesn’t really come as a surprise that Prime Vidoe is making this move. Notably, though, Amazon is pushing this pretty aggressively on its customers.

Where Netflix, Disney+, and others introduced an ad-supported plan that was cheaper than the regular plan, Amazon is replacing its current plan with an ad-supported version. Existing customers who wish to continue ad-free streaming will be required to pay an additional $2.99/month on top of their existing Prime subscription.

Amazon explains:

To continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time, starting in early 2024, Prime Video shows and movies will include limited advertisements. We aim to have meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers. Ads in Prime Video content will be introduced in the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Canada in early 2024, followed by France, Italy, Spain, Mexico, and Australia later in the year. No action is required for Prime members. We’re not making changes in 2024 to the current price of Prime membership. We will also offer a new ad-free option for an additional $2.99 per month* for U.S. Prime members and will share pricing for other countries at a later date.

The change is certainly unorthodox, but at the very least it doesn’t mean customers will see a price increase. Amazon Prime currently costs $139/year when billed annually, or $14.99/month. Prime Video on its own runs $8.99/month. The last Amazon Prime price increase was in 2022.

More on TV:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.