These are what the new Pixel Buds Pro colors look like ahead of launch [Gallery]

Google is slated to breathe a little life into the Pixel Buds Pro with two new color variants – Bay Blue and Porcelain, previous leaks have suggested. New images have surfaced, showing us exactly what those colors look like.

It’s all but confirmed that Google is going to announce the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro at its upcoming hardware event on October 4. Those new devices are going to showcase a few new color options, namely a bright Sky Blue and Porcelain.

Since the new Pixel phones would be nothing without some matching Pixel Buds Pro, Google is bringing those same colors to its flagship earbud lineup – specifically, the Pixel 8 Pro’s Sky Blue and Pixel 8’s Porcelain colorways. New information suggests that the Porcelain name will remain within the Pixel Buds Pro lineup, though the blue variant will be Bay Blue instead of Sky Blue.

We’ve estimated what these buds could look like when the two new colors were uncovered. However, newly leaked images show off what the Pixel Buds Pro will look like in an official capacity (via TheTechOutlook). In total, there are 16 new high-quality images that show off, in detail, what the new buds will look like.

Both the Porcelain and Bay Blue options look really nice. The off-white Porcelain colorway is simple and refined, while the Bay Blue pops – in a good way. It’s important to remember the Pixel Buds Pro will stay the same in every way except for new colors. Existing colors will continue to be sold and should still match the new lineup of Pixel phones pretty closely.

The new Pixel Buds Pro variants are expected to remain the same price at $199, which lists it competitively with other true wireless earbuds on the market.

