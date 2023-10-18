Xiaomi’s ‘new operating system’ HyperOS looks pretty much exactly like MIUI [Gallery]

Xiaomi yesterday announced a “new operating system” for its phones in HyperOS. But, as a surprise to no one, the new update basically looks identical to MIUI.

Screenshots posted to Weibo (via GSMArena) offer a first look at Xiaomi’s HyperOS, and, really, it looks exactly like MIUI. App icons, overall UI design, and more look pretty similar to the company’s existing build.

What’s new?

There are some added customization options, such as new lock screen clocks and designs, more system font options, more widget customization, and added wallpaper options. The quick settings UI has also been updated very slightly.

But, on the whole, everything is looking like a moderate refresh at most rather than anything completely revamped.

A video from TechDroider (below) offers a more detailed comparison.

Xiaomi will launch HyperOS, its updated Android skin, with the Xiaomi 14 series which is rumored to arrive later this month.

